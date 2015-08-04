|
Man-of-the-Match Jason Mohammed and Evin Lewis stroked half-centuries but Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were made to repel a late surge from Windward Islands Volcanoes before making a winning start to their Regional Super50 title defence, with a nerve-jangling two-wicket victory here Friday night.
W Connection ensured the truncated 2016-2017 Digicel Pro League will be decided in the final round, returning to the top of the standings with a narrow 1-0 win over third-placed San Juan Jabloteh. The winner came courtesy a second half goal by substitute and captain Hughtun Hector at the Ato Boldon Stadium on Friday night.
While oil prices appear to be on the uptick again, regional president of BP Trinidad and Tobago, Norman Christie, cauti ...
RUPERT “Rupee” Clarke sat quietly pulling at his beard as Roy Cape All Stars rehearsed their repertoire for this season’s Carnival.
HE MADE it to the International Soca Monarch semi finals for the third time in as many years. However, this year, Jahmoun Mendoza decided to come with something different from his usual songs about girls and feting.
PUT down your cell phones, sharpen your ole talk skills and get ready to have some fun. At least that’s what graphic designer and photographer, Warren Le Platte hopes players would do when he created the Carnival board game, Santimanitay: Race to the Stage.
