Sunday, January 29 2017
Today's Top Stories

50 MURDERS

With two days to go before the first month in 2017 ends, Trinidad and Tobago h...

Granny, 74, stabbed to death

A 73-year-old aunt of former director of the National Operations Centre Garvin...

Rowley: Nation traumatised by murders

Prime Minister Keith Rowley has a message for young persons attracted to viole...

Tame tempo at Revue

There were no venomous political ditties and multiple encores....


News

Yesterday was not a good day for Coast Guard officer Keston Collins as he spent most of it making arrangements for the f ...

CINDY Cipriani, mother of murdered teenager Celine Thomas, said she wo ...

Four persons were rushed to the hospital yesterday after a vehicular a ...

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) paid 1,062 contractors a total ...

Sport

Man-of-the-Match Jason Mohammed and Evin Lewis stroked half-centuries but Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were made to repel a late surge from Windward Islands Volcanoes before making a winning start to their Regional Super50 title defence, with a nerve-jangling two-wicket victory here Friday night.

W Connection ensured the truncated 2016-2017 Digicel Pro League will be decided in the final round, returning to the top of the standings with a narrow 1-0 win over third-placed San Juan Jabloteh. The winner came courtesy a second half goal by substitute and captain Hughtun Hector at the Ato Boldon Stadium on Friday night.

Ma Pau has once again thrown its support behind the cricket team, Almost Eleven, with the purchase of cricket uniforms for the team valued at $6,700.
Business Day

While oil prices appear to be on the uptick again, regional president of BP Trinidad and Tobago, Norman Christie, cauti ...

Trinidad’s gas sector is getting closer and closer to falling off the ...

How many times have you experienced decelerating your vehicle to allow ...

The world in which we currently live is seeing middle class anxiety an ...

Features & Entertainment

RUPERT “Rupee” Clarke sat quietly pulling at his beard as Roy Cape All Stars rehearsed their repertoire for this season’s Carnival.

HE MADE it to the International Soca Monarch semi finals for the third time in as many years. However, this year, Jahmoun Mendoza decided to come with something different from his usual songs about girls and feting.

PUT down your cell phones, sharpen your ole talk skills and get ready to have some fun. At least that’s what graphic designer and photographer, Warren Le Platte hopes players would do when he created the Carnival board game, Santimanitay: Race to the Stage.
