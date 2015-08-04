A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Wednesday, February 1 2017
Today's Top Stories

‘I KNOW NOTHING ABOUT US$2M’

SANTA CRUZ businessman Ricky Ragoonanan last evening made it clear to Newsday ...

Local Muslims hit Trump’s ban

AN ISLAMIC organisation, Ummah TT, yesterday stoutly condemned the United Stat...

Chambers call for limited State of Emergency

THREE business chambers have called for a limited State of Emergency (SOE) to ...

Martinez to put cameras on wreckers

PORT-OF-SPAIN Mayor Joel Martinez yesterday said plans are being put in place ...


News

THE management of the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) yesterday denied having a “pileup” of bodies at the facility on Mond ...

C H A G U A N A S Chamber President Richie Sookhai says this country’s ...

CELINE THOMAS, 17, was laid to rest on Monday night at a cemetery in A ...

A MAN who was riding a bicycle along Debe Trace, Debe sustained seriou ...

Sport

Reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago crushed an out-of-sorts West Indies Under-19s by eight wickets in quick time here yesterday to win their second game and move into second spot in Group A of the Regional Super50.

Ambassador of France, Hédi Piquart, literally passed the ball to the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Team Handball Association, Roger Salandy, at a reception held in salute to the latter’s presence at the 2017 World Handball Championships currently taking place in France. Salandy is is France to witness some of the preliminary matches, semis a(...)

THERE will be nine races featuring 83 horses on Arima Race Club Race Day 4 at Santa Rosa park, Arima, on Saturday.
Business Day

While oil prices appear to be on the uptick again, regional president of BP Trinidad and Tobago, Norman Christie, cauti ...

Trinidad’s gas sector is getting closer and closer to falling off the ...

How many times have you experienced decelerating your vehicle to allow ...

The world in which we currently live is seeing middle class anxiety an ...

Features & Entertainment

THE “Buss Head” song collaboration between Machel Montano and Ian “Bunji Garlin” Alvarez has won high praises from veteran musician, Dr Roy Cape, founder of the Roy Cape All Stars.

KEEPING food safe is just as important as selecting nutritious foods, healthy snacks, and preparing balanced meals.

“IS MY true identity showing off in the party,” Akil “5Star” Borneo sings with full percussion in his arsenal. For 2017, Borneo intends to save Carnival with his single, “Hero”.
