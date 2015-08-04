Newsday Logo
A d v e r t i s e m e n t


Today's Top Stories

Strike Is On

This was the announcement made by president of the Oilfields’ Workers Trade Un...

Man killed in shootout with police

ONE man is dead following a shootout between officers of the Northern Division...

Chaguanas deputy mayor among passengers

Deputy Mayor of Chaguanas Councillor Faaiq Mohammed and his wife Shazana were ...

Rose gives back

For over an hour, Tobagonians, Trinidadians and foreigners saw Calypso Queen o...

News

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) yesterday said that Minister of Finance Colm Imbert would be to blame if the thr ...

DEFENCE Force soldiers are currently in training to carry out duties a ...

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions and Non-Governmental Organs ...

The performance of police officers assumed full focus yesterday as Mon ...

Sport

HAITI progressed as winners of the Caribbean Cup Qualification Fifth Round Playoffs to meet the fifth-place team from this month’s Copa Centroamericana, for the final spot in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

PRESIDENT of Trinidad and Tobago Anthony Carmona gave some input on how this country can progress in the sport of track and field saying the correct atmosphere needs to be provided for athletes to thrive.

USA CAPTAIN Steven Taylor has been named in Jamaica’s 14-man squad for the WICB Nagico Super50 tournament, which begins January 24 in Antigua and Barbados.
Business Day

Old Port-of-Spain had an innocence and a glamour that is gone. This was the Port-of-Spain of Naipaul’s Miguel Street, wh ...

Schneider Electric has been active in Trinidad and Tobago and the re ...

We have just bid goodbye to another year, and as we welcome 2017, the ...

Love in business sounds corny doesn’t it? Does love belong in the wor ...

Features & Entertainment

THERE is a look-out on for TT’s next big thing. If you believe you have that special star quality, you’re between the ages of 12-29 and you’ve got that hit calypso or soca song simply waiting to ‘buss’ then Trinidad and Tobago Youth Ambassadors is looking for you.

IT’S not possible to begin the new year without a tribute to British author Richard Adams, who died on Christmas Eve at the age of 96. Adams wrote Watership Down, one of the most beloved fables and one of the best examples of allegorical literature you could ever hope to find.

It can be difficult for new artists to access the necessary resources to complete their projects because of a lack of funds, opportunities, or collaborators. Therefore a few young artists have come together to support each other’s dreams through a network of resource-sharing known as Indigo Revolt.
A d v e r t i s e m e n t

