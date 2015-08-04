Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » Welcome Monday, January 16 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
more categories »

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Today's Top Stories

BAD DRIVE MURDER

A bad drive may have led to the death of 28-year-old CEPEP worker Balmatie Bac...

Taxi drivers reconsider fare increase after Rachael’s murder

Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo Maxie Cuffie has extended condol...

Asbestos threat at President’s House

STAFF at the Office of the President are today to undergo immediate medical te...

Imbert says new oil and gas regime coming

In an effort to increase both local and foreign direct investments in the loca...

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


News

A schoolteacher had to wait until he reached the ripe old age of 82 years old before been paid salary arrears he earned ...

State-owned oil company, Petrotrin, can become a profitable organisati ...

The country’s economic downturn is a great opportunity for creative, i ...

The competition was extremely stiff last Saturday night, when the prov ...

 spacer

Sport

Junior badminton players from all over the country converged on the Central Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Chaguanas for the start of the 2017 Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association (TTBA) Junior National Championship which got underway on Saturday.

Batting legend Brian Lara still has what it takes to decimate a bowling attack even at 47 years old. The iconic left-hander put on a spectacle for fans at the Barrackpore Recreation Ground yesterday with a sensational knock of 67 off 24 balls to lead the Lara XI to a four-wicket victory over a Ganga XI at the annual Daren Ganga Foundation (DGF) cha(...)

W Connection’s ambition to dethrone bitter Couva rivals Central FC in the race for the truncated 2016-17 Digicel Pro League crown received a much needed boost on Friday night when the Savonetta Boys whipped Defence Force 4-1 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
more news » more sport »

Business Day

A check on the Internet will reveal a number of documents on the profitability of Carnival, giving the casual observer a ...

...

Fitzroy Harewood, president of the State oil company, Petroleum Compan ...

Despite the often negative comments that are heard when analysing the ...

Features & Entertainment

DIABETES is on the rise, globally. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) 415 million people in the world have diabetes with 44.3 million coming from the North American and the Caribbean.

Book: Con Job: How Democrats Gave us Crime, Sanctuary Cities, Abortion Profiteering and Racial Division Author:

NORMALLY, all the talk about the significance of what people wear would bore me out of my mind and make me ask the question, “Really?”. While I dismissed much of the media hype about the hidden meaning behind the US presidential candidates and their wives’ choice of clothes at the presidential debates, I did take notice because the discussions remi(...)
more business » more entertainment »
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Weather

Trinidad
iconTemp: 90F / 32C
Feels: 100F / 38C
ESE 14mph
29 in
Tobago
iconTemp: 84F / 29C
Feels: 91F / 33C
SE 17mph
29 in
 Arima
 Port-of-Spain
 San Fernando
 Scarborough
Weather data provided by weather.com

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.058 sek.