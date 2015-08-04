Re-introducing: ‘Signature Blaze’ EIGHT years ago, he signed his name in a blaze of success by reaching to the finals of the then hit soca competition, Synergy Soca Star. But soca artist, Marcus “Signature Blaze” Chan Tack has_been quiet since then, fanning his musical fire_in a physical environment that is not usually conducive to flames: on cruise ships sailing across the world. read more »