|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
|
|
|
News
WOMEN in this country are now seen as objects to be used, abused and even murdered, Interim Rector of the Holy Trinity C ...
|
|
Sport
Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) president Brian Lewis has urged organisations to adopt the Sport Integrity Global Alliance’s (SIGA’s) universal standards before they criticise other bodies.
|more news »
|more sport »
|
Business Day
|
Features & Entertainment
SASHA ANN MOSES, stage name “Sasha”, who recently copped NYAC’s Stars of Tomorrow calypso competition, is also a year-one law student at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine Campus.
TWENTY-ONE bands participated in the National Single Pan Finals at the Arima Basketball Courts last Sunday, with the fairly new band, Newtown Playboys Symphony taking the top position with its rendition of Superblue’s “Get Something and Wave”.
WITH an emphasis on ensuring that all patrons of “De Mask” all-inclusive Carnival fete on February 12 are comfortable and safe, Karambouly Kreations noted it has it all for patrons to come, indulge, relax and enjoy the event.
|more business »
|more entertainment »
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!
Weather
RSS
Crisis Hotline
Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.