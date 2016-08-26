A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » My son did not kill Cyon Friday, August 26 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


My son did not kill Cyon

By Cecily Asson Friday, August 26 2016
click on pic to zoom in

THE mother of the visually impaired man, deemed to be a main suspect in the shooting death of nine-year-old Cyon Paul, is defending her son saying that he is innocent.

The woman who requested anonymity, visited Newsday’s office yesterday to “clear his name,” as her entire family is in fear for their lives. The little boy was killed in La Romaine last Friday night while in the company of his cousin on their way to purchase hot dogs. Since Cyon’s death, persons, she said, have been pointing fingers in his direction. The 35 year-old-man works as a PH driver and is the father of three.

He lost an eye in a vehicular accident a few years ago and, although he has an impairment, the worried mother said her son continues to ply his private car for hire to support his family.

She told Newsday, “As a Christian, I believe in the truth regardless of how it may sound. My son is not a saint, but on that night, he did not shoot anyone.” She said her own investigations revealed that he was the one who was shot at when a car approached the bar where he was patron and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at him. He was liming with some vendors outside the bar. She continued, “He was almost knocked down by a passing vehicle when he was running from bullets. I will not let anyone get away with such drastic lie.” She said the community believes it is her son who did it.

According to the woman, there are those who know who sent “their boys” to assassinate her son and instead end up killing the young boy. She said the killers now want her son dead because he knows who did it. She further claimed that in the early hours of Sunday morning while her son was on his way to Princes Town to visit a friend, occupants in two vehicles opened fire on him and tried to run him off the road. The incident, she said, was reported to the Princes Town Police Station. “I told him you get away Friday you get away Sunday, don’t feel is luck, it is our prayers that keeping you.” Saying that she has never encouraged her son in wrongdoing, the woman admitted that he used to peddle drugs but quit following the accident in which he lost his eye.

“He can’t see to run from police so good so he came out of that, but he continues to hang out with the wrong people,” she added.

“I don’t like his lifestyle as it is not the life we are living. He was a victim on Friday night and now it is affecting the entire family.” She moved out of La Romaine a few years ago and has seen the community in which she grew up now riddled with crime which she said is being fuelled by “greed”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Bostock in Soca Warriors team for WC qualifiers
 • My son did not kill Cyon
 • TT bag five more gold at CRTTF Cadet tourney
 • Number portability and WIFI for Tobago
 • Drones ban at Independence parade
 • Don’t expect power shifts after elections

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.074 sek.