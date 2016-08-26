A d v e r t i s e m e n t

My son did not kill Cyon

By Cecily Asson Friday, August 26 2016

click on pic to zoom in

THE mother of the visually impaired man, deemed to be a main suspect in the shooting death of nine-year-old Cyon Paul, is defending her son saying that he is innocent.

The woman who requested anonymity, visited Newsday’s office yesterday to “clear his name,” as her entire family is in fear for their lives. The little boy was killed in La Romaine last Friday night while in the company of his cousin on their way to purchase hot dogs. Since Cyon’s death, persons, she said, have been pointing fingers in his direction. The 35 year-old-man works as a PH driver and is the father of three.



He lost an eye in a vehicular accident a few years ago and, although he has an impairment, the worried mother said her son continues to ply his private car for hire to support his family.



She told Newsday, “As a Christian, I believe in the truth regardless of how it may sound. My son is not a saint, but on that night, he did not shoot anyone.” She said her own investigations revealed that he was the one who was shot at when a car approached the bar where he was patron and the occupants of the vehicle fired several shots at him. He was liming with some vendors outside the bar. She continued, “He was almost knocked down by a passing vehicle when he was running from bullets. I will not let anyone get away with such drastic lie.” She said the community believes it is her son who did it.



According to the woman, there are those who know who sent “their boys” to assassinate her son and instead end up killing the young boy. She said the killers now want her son dead because he knows who did it. She further claimed that in the early hours of Sunday morning while her son was on his way to Princes Town to visit a friend, occupants in two vehicles opened fire on him and tried to run him off the road. The incident, she said, was reported to the Princes Town Police Station. “I told him you get away Friday you get away Sunday, don’t feel is luck, it is our prayers that keeping you.” Saying that she has never encouraged her son in wrongdoing, the woman admitted that he used to peddle drugs but quit following the accident in which he lost his eye.



“He can’t see to run from police so good so he came out of that, but he continues to hang out with the wrong people,” she added.



“I don’t like his lifestyle as it is not the life we are living. He was a victim on Friday night and now it is affecting the entire family.” She moved out of La Romaine a few years ago and has seen the community in which she grew up now riddled with crime which she said is being fuelled by “greed”



