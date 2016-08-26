A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Cabinet approves $1M help for fishermen Friday, August 26 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Cabinet approves $1M help for fishermen

Friday, August 26 2016

CABINET yesterday authorised Finance Minister Colm Imbert to allocate a sum of $1 million to fishermen in south-west Trinidad who have been affected by recent fish kills.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley made the announcement in response to questions from reporters at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair, Port-of-Spain.

Supporting statements made earlier in the briefing by Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat on the matter, Rowley said, “Today, the Cabinet instructed the Minister of Finance to allocate and find $1 million to allow, without prejudice, assistance to those persons who have lost their livelihood as a result of what is happening in that particular area.” He added, “It is not compensation, it is assistance.” Explaining that liability must be addressed before issues of compensation can be discussed, Rowley said Cabinet has instructed State oil company Petrotrin to “identify any and all responsibilities which it may have with respect to oil leak, oil spill in the area.” He said should it be determined that Petrotrin’s activities would have caused any outcome, “there are legal liabilities which Petrotrin must discharge and that is where the compensation comes in.” The Prime Minister recalled that it was first believed the dead fish were dumped but later tests on other dead fish in the area have been inconclusive.

Rowley said while he has not seen the documentation himself, he was told “there appears to be some connection between some of those dead fish and hydrocarbon operations at Petrotrin.” Recalling there were concerns about fish in south-west Trinidad being affected by a substance used to deal with an oil spill during the reign of the former People’s Partnership government, Rowley said, “Petrotrin is the only agency that would be called to account if there is in fact oil leak or pollution of hydrocarbons in the Gulf that way.” The Prime Minister said Cabinet decided to provide assistance to the affected fishermen because it was clear some consumers would not be purchasing fish from this area. However, he said none of the relevant State agencies have found anything to suggest that fish caught in the Gulf of Paria was not safe to eat. “I eat fish. I am very happy eating fish,” Rowley added.

Rambharat said Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has directed the Environmental Management Authority to send samples of the affected fish and soil to a laboratory overseas for testing. He said his ministry will be reviewing arrangements relating to fish trawler operations in TT, including the dumping of fish. As someone who was raised in a fishing village, Rambharat said this was a matter which deeply concerned him.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Bostock in Soca Warriors team for WC qualifiers
 • My son did not kill Cyon
 • TT bag five more gold at CRTTF Cadet tourney
 • Number portability and WIFI for Tobago
 • Drones ban at Independence parade
 • Don’t expect power shifts after elections

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.082 sek.