Rowley wants better results on crime

By Clint Chan Tack Friday, August 26 2016

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday empathised with the family of nine-year-old murder victim Cyon Emmanuel Paul and assured the population that the National Security Council (NSC), which he chairs, and the country’s law enforcement agencies are working to bring crime in TT under control.

Addressing the post-Cabinet news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair, Portof- Spain, Rowley said, “Nobody in this country is comfortable seeing a nine-year-old (child) being gunned down in TT because criminals have taken action resulting in that kind of outcome.” Noting the decisions to commit crimes “remain with the individuals who commit them,” the Prime Minister said the perpetrators of many crimes are “known to many people” and encouraged by others.



He told those people, “If you are encouraging crime in your family or your neighbourhood, desist.” He also said there are avenues whereby people with information on crime can provide that information safely and anonymously. On the response to crime in the country, Rowley said there was “tremendous room for improvement.” He declared, “We want better results.” Rowley said because the NSC is functioning, it discovered that for several months before the People’s National Movement (PNM) assumed office last September, the facial recognition system at Piarco International Airport “has been deliberately sabotaged.” He said this created a situation where “persons coming through Piarco Airport, law-abiding and possibly criminals, could not be identified for reasons best known to some (persons).” The Prime Minister said the situation was being rectified.



He said because the NSC is working, it has been able to address a “gaping hole” in the criminal justice system regarding witness statements, by “having people have their testimonies taped.” Explaining that Cabinet and the Government will not overstep their authority with respect to the functioning of any independent body in TT, Rowley said the same people who are now calling on him to take charge of crime would be the first to cry political interference if Government was perceived to be micromanaging in places where it should not.



On Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s call for non-partisan talks on crime, Rowley said, “I will receive her in the same way that she received me when she was prime minister.” He added, “I hope there are suggestions that we can all agree on and if there is anything the Government can do to improve the situation, we have no problem with that.” However, Rowley rejected Persad- Bissessar’s call for him to assume the role of National Security Minister. Regarding the Cabinet’s composition, Rowley stated, “I will listen to advice but it is not every piece of advice that I will take.” He also said the hemispheric defence ministers meeting to be held in TT in October was agreed to in February 2014 by the Persad-Bissessar administration. His Government, he said, managed to reduce the original bill for the conference from $16.5 million to $9 million.



Rowley said he has not seen the video of young men with high-powered firearms. He said that was being looked into by the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).



However, he disclosed, “What I have seen is a picture of me hugging up a woman.” Reporters laughed as Rowley quipped, “I want you all to know ... do not waste any time with that ... it’s not me.” Expressing optimism the Police Service will root out unsavoury elements within its ranks and a permanent Police Commissioner would soon be appointed, Rowley said the type of arms and ammunition being recovered by the police show there is a market for them in TT. He explained this is why Government is actively taking steps to bolster the country’s maritime security and collaborating with its international partners.



Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Stuart Young said National Security Minister Edmund Dillon meets weekly with the heads of various national security agencies, including the police. Young also said there are regular meetings with the commanders of police divisions, which the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association has called for.







