Cyon’s killer will pay, says relative at funeral

By STACY MOORE Friday, August 26 2016

EVEN as grieving relatives continue to question the circumstances surrounding the killing of nineyear- old Cyon Emmanuel Paul, some signalling that the child’s killer will “pay”, a pastor yesterday urged family members not to concoct malice in their hearts as vengeance was not up to them.

Pastor John Young was delivering the sermon at Cyon’s funeral service at Guide’s Funeral Home, Coffee Street, San Fernando yesterday.



Cyon, of Byron Street, La Romaine, a pupil of the La Romaine RC School, was shot dead while he was walking along the Southern Main Road, La Romaine, a short distance from his home on Friday last. Paul was accompanying a young relative to purchase hot dogs at a nearby businessplace.



Reports are that, upon reaching a service station along the Southern Main Road, several gunshots rang out. Cyon and his relative turned around and started to run but Cyon collapsed. He was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital in a police vehicle, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.



Young said that in today’s society, a human life has no value.



“Cyon died on Friday night and it was business as usual,” Young said. “Everyone kept on doing what they were doing. Why do we harbour and encourage a few miscreants because of the love of money?” he asked.



Young said he does not know why the child was killed, but he knew that the person responsible for his death was heartless. “You saw a crowd of people and shoot, that is idiotic and to then walk away. So many people are now grieving because of your foolishness.” Plans are underway for a police post to be placed in La Romaine.



Young said the intervention by government officials and police officers would not deter criminal activity in the area and that only God could change the hearts of people.



Cyon’s grandfather, Clyde Francis, said the person who murdered the child will pay.



As he spoke, mourners cheered on in agreement. Paul’s cousin Nyoka Daniel broke down in tears, “Why why why an innocent child?” Daniel had to be consoled as spoke, her piercing screams echoed throughout the church walls.



Their neighbour Police Constable, Francelia Jackson, called on members of the community to come together to live in peace.



“Let us just love each other. We need each other so let us be strong as a community,” an emotional Jackson said. Delivering the eulogy, Cyon’s cousin Sarah Charles recalled that he had a love for sports.



She described him as full of joy and kindness.



“He was the fastest runner in his school and could have been a national sportsman of Trinidad and Tobago,” she said. Paul’s mother Safiya Williams and grandmother Janet Charles cried loudly as they viewed his body. They both kissed him farewell. Paul was cremated at the Guide’s Crematorium.







