|Friday, August 26 2016
LIEUTENANT Commander of the Coast Guard and public affairs officer of the Defence Force, Kirk Jean-Baptiste, stated yesterday that absolutely no drones would be allowed over the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, or at any point above the parade route during the Independence Day Military Parade next week Wednesday Jean-Baptiste made the remarks yesterday at a media briefing and rehearsal session for members of the armed forces at the Savannah, in which he said that people found using drones over the Savannah would be dealt with according to the law .
“There will be absolutely no use of drones on the day of the parade and I wish to make that abundantly clear .
