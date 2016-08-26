A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Drones ban at Independence parade Friday, August 26 2016
Drones ban at Independence parade

by Shane Superville Friday, August 26 2016

LIEUTENANT Commander of the Coast Guard and public affairs officer of the Defence Force, Kirk Jean-Baptiste, stated yesterday that absolutely no drones would be allowed over the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, or at any point above the parade route during the Independence Day Military Parade next week Wednesday Jean-Baptiste made the remarks yesterday at a media briefing and rehearsal session for members of the armed forces at the Savannah, in which he said that people found using drones over the Savannah would be dealt with according to the law .

“There will be absolutely no use of drones on the day of the parade and I wish to make that abundantly clear .

“The use of drones at the Savannah or at any point along the parade route will not be permitted and anyone found using a drone will be dealt with by police officers,” he said .

“I personally would have shot the drones down, but that would be against the wishes of the Police Service,” Jean-Baptiste jokingly added. He said the use of drones to record footage of the parade could pose a danger to security officials and spectators alike, as the drone could potentially collide with helicopters or other aircraft that will be featured at the parade .

Jean-Baptiste also said that the signals emitted from the radio control devices used by drones could disrupt the signal and interfere with the feed of cameras and microphones .

Drones, also known as unmanned aircraft systems, are radio- controlled aircraft operated in a similar manner to model airplanes or helicopters. In 2014, several concerns were raised about the use of drones to spy on people or businesses .

Earlier this year, the Ministry of National Security issued a media release in which it addressed concerns about drones being used in designated “no-fly zones” .

The release stated that the use of drones in any mass public gathering or in the vicinity of manned aircraft operations were strictly prohibited under the Civil Aviation Act .

.



Creation time: 0.071 sek.