Send us to jail, please Saturday, August 27 2016
Send us to jail, please

By LAUREL V WILLIAMS Saturday, August 27 2016

TWO street dwellers yesterday begged a magistrate to be guests of the State when they appeared before her in the San Fernando courthouse to answer a charge of robbery.

The two said they would be better served if they were behind bars. Terry Mohammed, 53, and Satnarine Baldeo, 44, both pleaded guilty before Senior Magistrate Nanette Forde-John to the charge of robbery with violence.

M o h a m m e d , through his attorney Frank Gittens, cited an ongoing battle with substance abuse which was responsible for his deviant action.

Mohammed added that he has been living on the streets for the past five years.

“He is homeless and has no family. I am instructed that my client has a history of substance abuse. He said he made the unfortunate decision (to commit the act) at a desperate time. He says he wants to serve a short time (in prison) to stay away from substance abuse. He cannot pay a fine,” Gittens told the court, as Mohammed wiped away tears.

Likewise Baldeo, via the same attorney, suggested to Magistrate Forde-John that “State accommodation will be best at this time”.

Baldeo apologised for the crime and noted that he has relatives in Broadway, San Fernando, but had been living on the streets for the past five months.

Mohammed and Baldeo together with another person, armed with a knife, are said to have robbed a pedestrian, Premnath Amarsingh along Harris Promenade, San Fernando on July 15.

Amarsingh, the court heard, was robbed his of a gold ‘bera’ (jewelry worn on the wrist), a cheque, a cellular phone, cash and other personal items together valued $2,381.

Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan, in relating the facts of the matter, said that Amarsingh was walking along the promenade when he was accosted and robbed by three men.

A report was made at the San Fernando CID and Constable Mohess subsequently investigated, apprehended Mohammed and Baldeo and the laid the charge.

Defence attorney Gittens told the magistrate yesterday that both his clients were remorseful. Magistrate Forde-John sentenced both men to nine months in prison.

Mohammed and Baldeo made their first court appearance on July 18 for the crime but Magistrate Forde- John then denied them bail and remanded both to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.



