Saturday, August 27 2016
FISHERFOLK from various fishing villages along the Gulf Coast and south-western peninsular do not believe that the $1 million assistance promised by government could adequately assist all those affected by the drastic decrease in fish sales caused by fears of pollution- laden seafood following a major fishkill in the Gulf of Paria.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced during the weekly post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday that Cabinet has approved and instructed the Ministry of Finance to, “find” a sum of $1 million to offer to fisherfolk from affected areas.
