PSA prayer day on Monday

Saturday, August 27 2016

PUBLIC Services Association (PSA) president, Watson Duke, is calling on all its members to dedicate Monday as a day of prayer with dawn to dusk fasting.

At a press conference yesterday in front the Ministry of Finance, Port-of-Spain, Duke said a lot of their members are burdened by the weight of concerns the government has placed on them.



“Persons are asked to stay at home to pray and fast or they can go to work to pray and fast or join us on the Brian Lara Promenade to pray and fast,” Duke said.



“Discussions among us lead us to believe that workers are contemplating their future, whether it makes sense to continue working for money that is being devalued on a day to day basis.” He continued, “They are not only talking about the US currency, but we are talking about the devaluation that comes about from increases in NIS, increase in VAT on non-vatable goods, increases in the general course of living, their income, their purchasing power is being reduced. We are now asked to make magic with little.” Duke lamented that the PSA and members are sending a robust message to those who occupy the Finance Tower and the Treasury, “that they must take care of the public service.” He said the public service is the arms and legs used to extend service to the public and it is time that priorities are given to the workers.



“We need a salary that mirrors the challenges in the times in which we live. Many persons have not been paid and some of those persons will be coming out on Monday, many of them are wondering what will become of their jobs because we are still hearing about the TTRA (TT Revenue Authority), we are still hearing about a number of privatisation and it worries us,” he said.



Duke further added, “Monday we will be here from 6 am to 6 pm and persons can be engaged in a day of prayer and fast. It is only the first of many fasting to come. We are saying come and let us sit at the table and have discussions, if there is no money let us talk still, there may be other things that we can request and you can provide that can satisfy our concerns.”



