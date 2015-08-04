A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Killed for leaning on car

SOUTH BUREAU Sunday, August 28 2016

THE country’s latest murder, which took place during the early morning hours yesterday was as a result of the victim leaning on somebody else’s car, police said.

Dead is 29-year-old Adrian Brown of La Romaine who was shot following an altercation over a car on which he was leaning. Ironically it was not the owner of the car who shot Brown but another man who intervened in the quarrel.



The killer is said to have dealt Brown a blow to his head with his gun butt and then fired a shot at him at close range, killing him on the spot.



According to police reports at 1.45 am yesterday, Brown of Phyllis Street in La Romaine was leaning on a car which was parked on the roadway close to Turning Point Bar in La Romaine.



Reports state there was an altercation between the owner of the vehicle and Brown, and a third man who was looking on intervened by hitting Brown on the head with a gun butt.



Police say the killer then fired a single shot at Brown, who slumpd to the ground and bled to death. The killer then fled the scene.



Police officers from the Homicide Investigations Bureau Region Three along with ASP Ramdeo and Insp Don Gajadhar and other officers from the Southern Division Task Force visited the scene. Police say they are yet to make an arrest but are working on certain leads on Brown’s murder as well as that of nineyear- old Cyon Paul who was killed by a stray bullet while on his way to purchase hot dogs a short distance away from his Byron Street, La Romaine home two Fridays ago.







