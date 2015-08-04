|
THE country’s latest murder, which took place during the early morning hours yesterday was as a result of the victim leaning on somebody else’s car, police said.
Dead is 29-year-old Adrian Brown of La Romaine who was shot following an altercation over a car on which he was leaning. Ironically it was not the owner of the car who shot Brown but another man who intervened in the quarrel.
