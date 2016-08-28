A d v e r t i s e m e n t

3-car smash-up in Shaw Park

By Kinnesha George Sunday, August 28 2016

TRAFFIC came to a halt for several hours on Friday along the Shaw Park bypass in the vicinity of the Scarborough Secondary School and Tobago Baking Services as three vehicles collided.

According to a police report, at about 2.35 pm, first responders who were called out to the scene saw a black Nissan B13 driven by Malcom James, a white Nissan L200 Van driven by Kirton Winchester and a white Mazda BT 4X4, all involved in a collision.



One passenger identified only as Miss Thompson was trapped in the Nissan B13 and had to be extricated via use by firemen of the hydraulic cutting device commonly referred to as the ‘Jaws of Life’.



Based on initial observation, she suffered a fractured right leg and a severed finger on the right hand.



Thompson along with five other victims were transported to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment.



Investigators were unable to ascertain the driver of the white Mazda BT 4X4 as it was reportedly parked and unoccupied at the time. Scarborough Police are continuing investigations



