|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Sunday, August 28 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
TRAFFIC came to a halt for several hours on Friday along the Shaw Park bypass in the vicinity of the Scarborough Secondary School and Tobago Baking Services as three vehicles collided.
According to a police report, at about 2.35 pm, first responders who were called out to the scene saw a black Nissan B13 driven by Malcom James, a white Nissan L200 Van driven by Kirton Winchester and a white Mazda BT 4X4, all involved in a collision.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.065 sek.