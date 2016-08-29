A d v e r t i s e m e n t

‘Jolly’ husband kills wife, then commits suicide

By Darcel Choy Monday, August 29 2016

Residents of the quiet neighbourhood in Beaulieu Gardens, Trincity were yesterday horrified to learn that a murder was committed in their area.

According to reports, 57-yearold Edric Blackburn shot and killed his wife, Rosemary, 55, in a bathroom at their home at 3rd Street West, Beaulieu, Trincity, just before 10 am yesterday. A few minutes later, Blackburn left and drove a short distance from their home to Millenium Park, Trincity where he killed himself.



Police said the couple’s two children were in the home when the incident occurred. They believe Blackburn, a former TSTT employee used his licensed firearm to kill himself and his wife.



When Newsday visited the area yesterday, many neighbours expressed shock over the incident.



One woman described the community as a close knit one.



“Everybody was close here, so for something like this to happen, is really shocking,” she said.



Another man recalled speaking to Blackburn a few minutes before the incident occurred.



“He drove into the street, saw me and was his usual jolly self.



He give me a bounce. I told him I was going to wash my car and he told me he would come back and check me. A few minutes later, the neighbour told me Ed just shoot his wife. I couldn’t believe it because I had just spoken to the man,” he said.



The man described Blackburn as a well mannered and joyous person. “I’m really sad about the whole situation. We were really close. As soon as I heard what happened I could not function. I couldn’t do anything for the rest of the day,” he said.



He told Newsday, neighbours were not aware whether the couple were having marital problems.



“No one ever really heard them quarreling, whatever problems they might have had, he kept it to himself,” he said.







