|Monday, August 29 2016
Residents of the quiet neighbourhood in Beaulieu Gardens, Trincity were yesterday horrified to learn that a murder was committed in their area.
According to reports, 57-yearold Edric Blackburn shot and killed his wife, Rosemary, 55, in a bathroom at their home at 3rd Street West, Beaulieu, Trincity, just before 10 am yesterday. A few minutes later, Blackburn left and drove a short distance from their home to Millenium Park, Trincity where he killed himself.
