A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » ‘Jolly’ husband kills wife, then commits suicide Monday, August 29 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


‘Jolly’ husband kills wife, then commits suicide

By Darcel Choy Monday, August 29 2016
click on pic to zoom in

Residents of the quiet neighbourhood in Beaulieu Gardens, Trincity were yesterday horrified to learn that a murder was committed in their area.

According to reports, 57-yearold Edric Blackburn shot and killed his wife, Rosemary, 55, in a bathroom at their home at 3rd Street West, Beaulieu, Trincity, just before 10 am yesterday. A few minutes later, Blackburn left and drove a short distance from their home to Millenium Park, Trincity where he killed himself.

Police said the couple’s two children were in the home when the incident occurred. They believe Blackburn, a former TSTT employee used his licensed firearm to kill himself and his wife.

When Newsday visited the area yesterday, many neighbours expressed shock over the incident.

One woman described the community as a close knit one.

“Everybody was close here, so for something like this to happen, is really shocking,” she said.

Another man recalled speaking to Blackburn a few minutes before the incident occurred.

“He drove into the street, saw me and was his usual jolly self.

He give me a bounce. I told him I was going to wash my car and he told me he would come back and check me. A few minutes later, the neighbour told me Ed just shoot his wife. I couldn’t believe it because I had just spoken to the man,” he said.

The man described Blackburn as a well mannered and joyous person. “I’m really sad about the whole situation. We were really close. As soon as I heard what happened I could not function. I couldn’t do anything for the rest of the day,” he said.

He told Newsday, neighbours were not aware whether the couple were having marital problems.

“No one ever really heard them quarreling, whatever problems they might have had, he kept it to himself,” he said.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Windies claim T20 series in Florida
 • ‘Jolly’ husband kills wife, then commits suicide
 • Strange text messages from murdered bank supervisor
 • Love your own, mayor tells youth
 • SEC sends FCB IPO to DPP
 • National cyclists earn silver in Team Sprint

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.060 sek.