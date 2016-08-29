A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Wheelchair Sunday

By Marlene Augustine Monday, August 29 2016

There is no law to treat with the differently-abled says Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

He was speaking yesterday following a fund raising event hosted by businesswoman and philanthropist Hannah Janoura who distributed a 110 wheelchairs to differently-abled persons at 42- 46 Sackville Street, Port-of-Spain.



“Government over the years has spent billions of dollars and in our estimation we need to re-target, so that the dollar spent can have an effect and get close to those who need it.” Al-Rawi continued, “For this reason we have spent a significant among of time on consultation and law which will be coming shortly to reform our local government system so that our targeting system will be much tighter and relief comes to those who need it the most.” Al-Rawi indicated that from their estimation government spent billions of dollars per annum, “in security, nine billion dollars, in social services, nine to ten billion a year, but the question is, does this reach where it should reach?” He emphasised that it is an indignity in having to ask for something which is needed, and should be known.



“Once we have a registration process and a social services function, you ought to be known already as tax payers, as citizens with an Identification Card, if you have a disability, or a differently able situation, the government ought to know and track the information. The reform is to improve the situation,” he said.



Al-Rawi said he has been in consultation with the United Nations, and soon will be looking at the planning and structuring of ramps in the city, to be more accessible for the differently-abled persons.



“Those who build the ramps clearly never spend a day in a wheelchair because the ramp is steep, narrow, you have to rely on others to help you across the road, the Blind Welfare is next to the Court and people break the traffic lights, so even though the law exists in the planning laws, clearly common sense does not necessarily exist in the people that build it,” he explained.



He noted that there is a hole in the law and is currently working with the United Nations and hope to have consultations to come up with that.



Meanwhile, Janoura said she began the wheelchair drive after hearing the touching story of amputee, Donna Mae Greaves.



Janoura said when local designer, Brian McFarlane came to her seeking assistance for Greaves she readily agreed. “He told me her story and I got very emotional and I continue to help those who are in need,” she said.



She said the fundraiser was so successful that it allowed for the further purchase of an additional 100 wheelchairs soon to be brought in to be distributed to TT ’s differently-abled by Christmas.







