All is not lost, all the country’s young people are not out on the streets shooting and killing each other as might seem to be the case from the daily news: several hundred of them were inside Queen’s Hall, St. Ann’s on Saturday night at the “Ivory and Ebony – Symphony meets Swing” concert where they thrilled a packed and appreciative audience with the music of famous composers such as Ludwig Van Beethoven, Aaron Copland and many other great American Jazz composers.
Kenneth Listrop, founder and musical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philaharmonic Orchestra said that the concept of the concert was the incorporation of the European symphony orchestra to play both classical music (Ivory) and prdominantly Afro- American Jazz music (Ebony) which he said was a reversal of the popular song “Ebony and Ivory.” Listrop appealed for donations to buy more instruments for the orchestra, paying tribute to the Bankers Association for a grant to purchase musical instruments and former United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Beatrice Wilkinson- Welters, her husband and The Vincent Wilkinson Foundation for “the most generous instruments donation.” Saying that with more instruments many more students could be given the opportunity to study a musical instrument, he said, “Think of it, by donating a musical instrument, you are leaving a legacy for generations to come.” He added that he would prefer donations of wind and brass instruments and said he would be especially grateful if someone felt generous enough to donate a harp. To thunderous applause from the hall, Listrop hailed “the woman on the bass, a Venezuelan woman who he said could not speak any English. He said she had come to Trinidad for a short visit but heard about the orchestra and ended up spending a lot of her time with them. Again to extended applause and cheers, he said the woman had been an inspiration to the orchestra.
