A d v e r t i s e m e n t

‘Symphony meets Swing’ on peaceful night

By VERNE BURNETT Monday, August 29 2016

All is not lost, all the country’s young people are not out on the streets shooting and killing each other as might seem to be the case from the daily news: several hundred of them were inside Queen’s Hall, St. Ann’s on Saturday night at the “Ivory and Ebony – Symphony meets Swing” concert where they thrilled a packed and appreciative audience with the music of famous composers such as Ludwig Van Beethoven, Aaron Copland and many other great American Jazz composers.

Kenneth Listrop, founder and musical director of the Trinidad and Tobago Youth Philaharmonic Orchestra said that the concept of the concert was the incorporation of the European symphony orchestra to play both classical music (Ivory) and prdominantly Afro- American Jazz music (Ebony) which he said was a reversal of the popular song “Ebony and Ivory.” Listrop appealed for donations to buy more instruments for the orchestra, paying tribute to the Bankers Association for a grant to purchase musical instruments and former United States Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Beatrice Wilkinson- Welters, her husband and The Vincent Wilkinson Foundation for “the most generous instruments donation.” Saying that with more instruments many more students could be given the opportunity to study a musical instrument, he said, “Think of it, by donating a musical instrument, you are leaving a legacy for generations to come.” He added that he would prefer donations of wind and brass instruments and said he would be especially grateful if someone felt generous enough to donate a harp. To thunderous applause from the hall, Listrop hailed “the woman on the bass, a Venezuelan woman who he said could not speak any English. He said she had come to Trinidad for a short visit but heard about the orchestra and ended up spending a lot of her time with them. Again to extended applause and cheers, he said the woman had been an inspiration to the orchestra.



He added that the Youth Philharmonic had outgrown the University School, where they had been based for the past 16 years, and needed more spacious accommodations.



Drawing on the Biblical story of Joseph and the Children of Israel, he said Joseph was loved and made Prime Minister of Egypt when he intepreted a dream warning of a famine, but when he died and time passed “there arose a Pharoah that knew not Joseph,” and the Children of Israel were enslaved.



He said he did not want the orchestra to suffer the same fate as the Children of Israel or as the Birdsong Steel Orchestra, which was evicted from its home on the corner of St Vincent and Connell Streets in Tunapuna in August.



He said he wanted to see the Youth Philharmonic orchestra relocated to its own premises before it was evicted. Just like Birdsong, the Philharmonic has evolved into an academy of sorts, running a free music programme in which it works with teenaged youth, many of whom could be described as at risk young people.



“We were received into the University School in 1995 with love and we want to leave with love before Wednesday,” he joked, inviting a donor to provide some land on which the orchestra could establish itself.



He said “next year must meet us in our own home.” Playing like professionals, the young people delivered a creditable rendition of Beethoven’s Symphony No.7 in A major, Op. 92; Hoe-Down (from Rodeo) by American composer Aaron Copland; the National Anthem of Trinidad and Tobago; and rounded out an enchanting evening with various other pieces including compositions by George Gershwin; a Tribute to Nat and Natalie Cole – When I fall in Love by Victor Young sung as a duet by Wayne Harris and De- Niece George-Thomas; This will be by Marvin Yancy performed by Annette Hall, De-Niece George-Thomas and Laura Nero-Nesbitt



