Home » News » Freddie Kissoon dies at home Monday, August 29 2016
Freddie Kissoon dies at home

Monday, August 29 2016

Playwright and former Newsday columnist Freddie Kissoon,86, has died. Kissoon was found dead at his home in Diamond Vale yesterday morning.

Kissoon was the founder and director of The Strolling Players.

He was also an actor, director and drama teacher.

As an actor, Kissoon has made more than 200 stage appearances, acting in Caribbean plays Ping Pong, Sea at Dauphin, Drums and Colours, Man Better Man (which was staged in London), and Croydon and Glasgow (for the Commonwealth Arts Festival in 1965).

As a director, Kissoon has directed more than 100 plays. As a drama teacher, he conducted classes for American students at the Ecumenical Centre and the Peace Corps in 1968 at the University of the West Indies in St Augustine.

He was in charge of acting classes for the Vacation School in the Arts at UWI in 1966, 67 and 71.

He also taught creative drama at six Teachers’ Training Colleges, three youth camps and several community centres.

He has taught classes in such places as Nelson Island, Lopinot, Mayaro, YTC – Golden Grove, Blanchisseuse and Tobago. He also conducted sessions in Grenada, St Vincent, St Kitts and Curacao.



