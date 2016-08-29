|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Monday, August 29 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Playwright and former Newsday columnist Freddie Kissoon,86, has died. Kissoon was found dead at his home in Diamond Vale yesterday morning.
Kissoon was the founder and director of The Strolling Players.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.075 sek.