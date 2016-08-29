A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Religious parade Monday, August 29 2016
Religious parade

Monday, August 29 2016

Arima Roman Catholic priest and former Bishop, Galt, and a member of the first people’s Santa Rosa community lead the canopy bearing the statue of Saint Rose de Lima, Patron of the Eastern Borough during a religious parade through the town yesterday.

This was part of the observance of the official feast of the Saint, celebrated yesterday with a church service at the Santa Rosa Church and a harvest and fair in the square immediately opposite the church.

The Carib community usually takes the lead in the festivities which coincide with national independence observances.

Among those attending the event yesterday were Mayor of Arima, Geoge Hadeed and his Councillors, and parliamentary representative for Arima, Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia.



