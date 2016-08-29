|
Monday, August 29 2016
Arima Roman Catholic priest and former Bishop, Galt, and a member of the first people’s Santa Rosa community lead the canopy bearing the statue of Saint Rose de Lima, Patron of the Eastern Borough during a religious parade through the town yesterday.
This was part of the observance of the official feast of the Saint, celebrated yesterday with a church service at the Santa Rosa Church and a harvest and fair in the square immediately opposite the church.
