|Tuesday, August 30 2016
THE fight for turf control in La Romaine is being blamed for the recent upsurge in gun violence in a community that, only last Thursday, bade farewell to nine-year-old Cyon Paul, who was gunned down a short distance from his home on Byron Street. Police believe he was fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident at a nearby bar. When Paul met his death on the night of August 19, the youngster was on his way to buy hot dogs.
Police are working on information that the regular gun play is as a result of a known criminal gang from San Fernando now slowly moving in to certain areas in La Romaine in an attempt to take over their “blocks”. On Saturday, a mobile police unit was installed at the corner of Potato Trace, La Romaine as officers of the Southern Division grapple with the increase in shootings and woundings in the area. Police said except for the murder of Adrian Paul, 29, on Friday night, considered unrelated to the ongoing warfare, the area was very quiet over the weekend.
