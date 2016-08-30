|
PRIME Minister Dr Keith. Rowley and Opposition Leader. Kamla Persad-Bissessar will. meet at 11 am on Friday at the. Office of the Prime Minister in St. Clair, Port-of-Spain, to discuss a. non-partisan approach to dealing. with crime in the country,
In a signed letter dated August. 29 (yesterday), Permanent Secretary. to the Prime Minister Sandra. Jones informed Persad-Bissessar. that Rowley would meet with her. on Friday. Jones indicated that the. Prime Minister would be grateful. if Persad-Bissessar would send. him a suggested agenda of items. which she would raise at the. meeting. She asked Persad-Bissessar. to submit this agenda by. the close of business today,
