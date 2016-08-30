A d v e r t i s e m e n t

PM, Kamla talk crime Friday Tuesday, August 30 2016
PM, Kamla talk crime Friday

By Clint Chan Tack Tuesday, August 30 2016

PRIME Minister Dr Keith. Rowley and Opposition Leader. Kamla Persad-Bissessar will. meet at 11 am on Friday at the. Office of the Prime Minister in St. Clair, Port-of-Spain, to discuss a. non-partisan approach to dealing. with crime in the country,

In a signed letter dated August. 29 (yesterday), Permanent Secretary. to the Prime Minister Sandra. Jones informed Persad-Bissessar. that Rowley would meet with her. on Friday. Jones indicated that the. Prime Minister would be grateful. if Persad-Bissessar would send. him a suggested agenda of items. which she would raise at the. meeting. She asked Persad-Bissessar. to submit this agenda by. the close of business today,

In another signed letter, dated. August 25, Jones advised Persad-. Bissessar that Rowley had. received her letter dated August. 24, entitled “crime crisis”. She. told Persad-Bissessar that Rowley. would communicate with her on. a later date to discuss the issues. raised in her letter. In a brief. response yesterday, Persad-Bissessar. said, “I welcome the invite. and we (Opposition) will attend.”. Speaking at the post-Cabinet. news conference at the Office of. the Prime Minister on August 25,. Rowley said, “I will receive her. (Persad-Bissessar) in the same. way that she received me when. she was prime minister.”. He added, “I hope there are. suggestions that we can all agree. on and if there is anything the. Government can do to improve. the situation, we have no problem. with that.”. At that briefing, Rowley assured. that the National Security. Council, which he chairs and the. country’s law enforcement agencies. are working to bring crime in. TT under control,

