Birdsong in the cold

ANA-LISSA JACK Tuesday, August 30 2016

TEARS flowed at the corner of Connell and St. Vincent Streets in Tunapuna yesterday morning as students stood by and watched as birdsong Music Academy was formally evicted from their home of 28 years.

At about 6.30 am yesterday, workmen under the supervision of a High Court marshal and police officers, constructed a fence and placed ‘No Trespassing’ signs around the premises.



Parents and birdsong employees, dragged pans, benches and other equipment out of the structure into the yards and homes of neighbours.



Students arrived at the premises for regular practice and were distraught at what they witnessed. Many broke down in tears as they saw their “home away from home” being stripped.



Keith Diaz, PanTrinbago’s President, begged the country to look at the bigger picture. He said demolishing birdsong is the same as disabling the steelband movement.



“It is an attack on culture and youth,” Diaz said. He told reporters that the programme has helped to curb gang violence and keep many young persons out of negative situations. Diaz further reiterated that the eviction showed that the country has no regard for its own national instrument and culture. “Other countries are taking pan and doing amazing things with it, but in Trinidad and Tobago, we don’t care about our own pan movement.” He made a call to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, begging him to listen to the cries of birdsong.



In spite of the situation, Nyol Manswell, a blind past pupil and tutor, said, “They can tear down the building, but they can’t break our spirits. The music will go on.” Victoria Guevara, past student and now tutor, shared her disappointment as the national instrument was made homeless so close to Independence day. “The government needs to get involved. If I could speak to the prime minister, I would tell him shame on you for not getting involved.” Sachelle Thomas, a student asked, where else in the world would you see someone destroying education just to make more money. In 2011, birdsong Enterprises (bEnt) was formed to provide a form of income generation and employment for members of the steelband. bEnt has been participating in the Community- Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) since then.



Due to the eviction, many are unsure of their future in the programme.







