A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Duke falls ill on PSA prayer and fast Tuesday, August 30 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Duke falls ill on PSA prayer and fast

TENISHA SYLVESTER Tuesday, August 30 2016

THE Public Service Association’s (PSA) “fast and spiritual cleansing” got off to a turbulent start yesterday as PSA president, Watson Duke was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital by ambulance after he complained of stomach pains while at the Brian Lara Promenade.

In a telephone interview, PSA’s first vice president, Christopher Joefield said, “Mr Duke began the prayer and fast this morning and at around 6.30 am he was complaining about stomach pain. We called the ambulance.” The day began with a prayer by Chairman of the PSA branch of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex/NWRHA, Keith Bailey who said “today is a reflection on the fact that God is in charge.” PSA members with placards sat silently, adamant on being paid their outstanding arrears by the government.

Mwata Kobie, a retired monthly paid clerical worker of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) said “retired monthly paid workers have been waiting since 2007 for their HDC pension plan to be paid.” PSA representatives from The Agricultural Development Bank were also present. Vice Chairman of the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) branch, Louis Jordan told Newsday “We are here braving the weather because of outstanding arrears since 2011, money was approved by the Cabinet but why are we still not paid?”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Wake up, Starbucks is in town
 • Real Dimension seal WoLF Super League title
 • Bostock out for Guatemala,US matches
 • LEFTOVER CHINESE
 • Play on, Freddie
 • Landslide in Maraval causes blackout

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.068 sek.