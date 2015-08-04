A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Duke falls ill on PSA prayer and fast

TENISHA SYLVESTER Tuesday, August 30 2016

THE Public Service Association’s (PSA) “fast and spiritual cleansing” got off to a turbulent start yesterday as PSA president, Watson Duke was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital by ambulance after he complained of stomach pains while at the Brian Lara Promenade.

In a telephone interview, PSA’s first vice president, Christopher Joefield said, “Mr Duke began the prayer and fast this morning and at around 6.30 am he was complaining about stomach pain. We called the ambulance.” The day began with a prayer by Chairman of the PSA branch of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex/NWRHA, Keith Bailey who said “today is a reflection on the fact that God is in charge.” PSA members with placards sat silently, adamant on being paid their outstanding arrears by the government.



Mwata Kobie, a retired monthly paid clerical worker of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) said “retired monthly paid workers have been waiting since 2007 for their HDC pension plan to be paid.” PSA representatives from The Agricultural Development Bank were also present. Vice Chairman of the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) branch, Louis Jordan told Newsday “We are here braving the weather because of outstanding arrears since 2011, money was approved by the Cabinet but why are we still not paid?”



