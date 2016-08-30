A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » CSO: Unemployment rises Tuesday, August 30 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


CSO: Unemployment rises

Tuesday, August 30 2016

THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) is reporting that the country’s overall unemployment rate for TT for the last quarter of 2015 increased from 3.5 percent to 3.8 percent in the first quarter of thise year. In a release, the CSO said, from a gender perspective, the unemployment rate among men increased from 3.4 to 3.7 percent.

Additionally, unemployment amongst women increased from 3.6 to 3.8 percent during the same period.

When compared to the similar quarter a year earlier the data showed that the overall unemployment rate increased from 3.6 to 3.8 percent. The country’s labour force registered 641,900 persons at the end of the first quarter of 2016. This represented a decrease of 2,000 or 0.3 percent when compared to the last quarter of 2015. From a gender perspective, this decrease in the labour Force was reflected among males. The data shows that men decreased by 4700 or 1.2 percent while women increased by 2,700 or one percent.

The overall labour force participation rate for TT decreased to 60.1 percent in the first quarter of this year. When compared with the corresponding quarter in 2015, the overall Labour Force Participation Rate decreased from 60.7 to 60.1 percent.

The survey data showed a decrease of 3,800 or 0.6 percent in the number of persons with jobs, in the quarter under review. The number of employed men decreased by 5,800 or 1.6 percent while the number of employed females increased by 2,000 or 0.8 percent.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Wake up, Starbucks is in town
 • Real Dimension seal WoLF Super League title
 • Bostock out for Guatemala,US matches
 • LEFTOVER CHINESE
 • Play on, Freddie
 • Landslide in Maraval causes blackout

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.068 sek.