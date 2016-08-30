A d v e r t i s e m e n t

CSO: Unemployment rises

THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) is reporting that the country’s overall unemployment rate for TT for the last quarter of 2015 increased from 3.5 percent to 3.8 percent in the first quarter of thise year. In a release, the CSO said, from a gender perspective, the unemployment rate among men increased from 3.4 to 3.7 percent.

Additionally, unemployment amongst women increased from 3.6 to 3.8 percent during the same period.



When compared to the similar quarter a year earlier the data showed that the overall unemployment rate increased from 3.6 to 3.8 percent. The country’s labour force registered 641,900 persons at the end of the first quarter of 2016. This represented a decrease of 2,000 or 0.3 percent when compared to the last quarter of 2015. From a gender perspective, this decrease in the labour Force was reflected among males. The data shows that men decreased by 4700 or 1.2 percent while women increased by 2,700 or one percent.



The overall labour force participation rate for TT decreased to 60.1 percent in the first quarter of this year. When compared with the corresponding quarter in 2015, the overall Labour Force Participation Rate decreased from 60.7 to 60.1 percent.



The survey data showed a decrease of 3,800 or 0.6 percent in the number of persons with jobs, in the quarter under review. The number of employed men decreased by 5,800 or 1.6 percent while the number of employed females increased by 2,000 or 0.8 percent.







