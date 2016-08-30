|
THE Central Statistical Office (CSO) is reporting that the country’s overall unemployment rate for TT for the last quarter of 2015 increased from 3.5 percent to 3.8 percent in the first quarter of thise year. In a release, the CSO said, from a gender perspective, the unemployment rate among men increased from 3.4 to 3.7 percent.
Additionally, unemployment amongst women increased from 3.6 to 3.8 percent during the same period.
