NO EXCUSES

By Nalinee Seelal Wednesday, August 31 2016

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday summoned the executive of the TT Police Service, as well as all senior superintendents and all heads of sections to an impromptu meeting, in which he told the officers, “take charge of your divisions.”

The officers were attending a COMPSTAT (computer statistics) meeting at the fifth floor of the Police Administration Building, Edward Street, when acting Commissioner of Police, Harold Phillip, received a telephone call asking him to inform his executive, senior superintendents and heads of sections to attend a twohour meeting at the request of the Prime Minister at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.



The meeting was the first that Rowley has had with the police service and Newsday understands the meeting was called because of the dissatisfaction expressed by members of the business community and the public over the spiralling crime rate, especially murders and gun-related offences.



Up until yesterday, the murder toll stood at 340 for the year thus far.



Newsday understands that in addressing the senior officers, Rowley insisted that police officers had an overall responsibility to protect and serve and that the citizens were expressing concern that the motto of the police service was not being carried out.



He said no excuses would be tolerated because the security and safety of citizens is of utmost importance and also suggested that officers step up the partnership drive with the public so that the public can be the eyes and ears of the police service in the fight against crime.



The Prime Minister also told officers that the time has come for the police service to shine and for the public to feel a sense of safety. But because this is not happening, he decided to call in the troops to ask them to get the job done. He also told the officers that apart from being police officers, they are also citizens of this country and their families live in this country and they should put the extra effort in ensuring that the lives of all citizens are protected and that the criminal elements are fleshed out to bring Trinidad and Tobago to the society it once was.



Officers were also asked to offer suggestions in relation to how serious crimes and murders could be stamped out. Rowley informed the officers that the Government has the back of the police service and will support them all the way through but insisted that some of the resources which they require cannot be made available to them at this current time.



Also attending the meeting were National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon; Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Dennis Moses and parliamentary secretary in the Ministry, Glenda Jennings-Smith. Several senior officers who also attended the meeting welcomed the face-toface meeting with the Prime Minister and said, while he did not attack them on the crime detection rate, he called on them to take charge with immediate effect.







