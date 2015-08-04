A d v e r t i s e m e n t

NAPA safe to occupy

By SEAN DOUGLAS Wednesday, August 31 2016

AFTER $20 million spent in repairs, the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port-of-Spain, is now safe to occupy, with activities expected to resume soon, reporters learnt during a tour led by Udecott chairman, Noel Garcia, and Minister of Community Development, Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly.

Garcia told Newsday yesterday that the Ministry of Works has certified the structure as earthquake- resistant, as specified by world standards.



Gadsby-Dolly said $20 million in repair costs will be paid by both Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) (for inherent defects) and the Government (for damage due to lack of maintenance).



She could not offhand state the ratio in which the $20 million cost will be split. However she revealed that before NAPA could be up and running, some $10 million must be spent to replace equipment such as musical instruments, lighting and sound-system which had been lent out to other cultural bodies (such as Queens Hall and NAPA, San Fernando) in the interim while NAPA was under repair. “They have been using the equipment, so we don’t want to now deprive them.” She anticipated “something by December”, later suggesting a grand reopening celebration hosted by UTT and NAPA.



Gadsby-Dolly said she has been assured by SCG, Udecott and the Ministry of Works as to the structural integrity of NAPA, most critically the upgrade of bolts and welds, with just routine cosmetic works left to do.



She said the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) has been asked to bring back their students to NAPA, saying, “So the building, formally at this point in time, is ready for use.” She said a number of non-structure issues will be picked up during routine surveillance.



“There are things that need to be done but nothing that would hinder the use of the building.” Garcia later told Newsday the key repairs were installation of 5,980 bolts and the upgrade of several hundred defective welds. He read to Newsday a Ministry of Works report to give full details of the repairs, that is, testing and corrective works.



This including a testing for asbestos for which none was found.



Other works were to reinforce non-structural walls, improve acoustic ceiling supports, retrofit 190 timber joists on stage, retrofit concrete columns in the foundation area, re-weld 650 defective welds under the stage and 272 defective welds in the hangers and catwalk support beams, test welds at critical places in the entire structure.







