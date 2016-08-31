|
|Wednesday, August 31 2016
FORESTRY officer Keith Campbell will receive the Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) for gallantry at this year’s National Awards Ceremony which takes place at Queens Hall in St Ann’s from 7 pm tonight. Campbell, who died in March after being severely burnt in a bush fire off Lady Chancellor Road, St Ann’s, will posthumously receive this award for gallantry.
At today’s ceremony, for the first time in recent memory, the Order of the Republic of TT (ORTT) , this country’s highest national award will not be presented at this year’s National Awards Ceremony. According to the list some 31 persons will be honoured at the ceremony which takes place Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had proposed that former prime minister Patrick Manning, who died on July 2, be awarded the ORTT posthumously. However Manning’s family declined the proposal, recalling that Manning had declined the proposal made in 2014 by then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to receive the ORTT. In response, Rowley said Government would be guided by the family’s decision.
