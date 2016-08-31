A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Medal for dead forestry officer

Wednesday, August 31 2016

FORESTRY officer Keith Campbell will receive the Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) for gallantry at this year’s National Awards Ceremony which takes place at Queens Hall in St Ann’s from 7 pm tonight. Campbell, who died in March after being severely burnt in a bush fire off Lady Chancellor Road, St Ann’s, will posthumously receive this award for gallantry.

At today’s ceremony, for the first time in recent memory, the Order of the Republic of TT (ORTT) , this country’s highest national award will not be presented at this year’s National Awards Ceremony. According to the list some 31 persons will be honoured at the ceremony which takes place Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had proposed that former prime minister Patrick Manning, who died on July 2, be awarded the ORTT posthumously. However Manning’s family declined the proposal, recalling that Manning had declined the proposal made in 2014 by then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to receive the ORTT. In response, Rowley said Government would be guided by the family’s decision.



At the 2015 National Awards, then foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran received the ORTT for his contribution in the sphere of economics.



Dookeran served as finance minister early in the tenure of the then People’s Partnership government.



Then labour minister Errol McLeod also received the ORTT at that ceremony, for his contribution to labour.



In 2013, the ORTT was awarded to Chief Justice Ivor Archie, National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) Chief Servant Makandal Daaga and former Independent senator criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran. Daaga died on August 8.



Seven persons are listed to receive the country’s second highest award, the Chaconia Medal Gold.



Among them are former Tobago House of Assembly Minority Leader William McKenzie, former Civil Aviation Director Ramesh Lutchmedial and Petrotrin chairman Andrew Jupiter.



Calypsonians Timothy “Baron” Watkins and Irwin “Scrunter” Johnson” are amongst the recipients of the Humming Bird Medal (Gold). Also receiving the Humming Bird Medal (Gold) is historian Angelo Bissessarsingh. Musical arranger Leston Paul is the lone recipient of the Chaconia Medal (Silver).



Journalist Angela Martin, who died earlier this month, will receive the Medal for the Development of Women (Gold) for her contribution to women’s affairs.







