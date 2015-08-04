|
Wednesday, August 31 2016
AFTER months of awaiting the arrival of cancer medication to treat this often life-threatening disease, the Ministry of Health has received some of the drugs needed to treat patients.
The ministry, yesterday, announced that the first shipment of drugs would arrive during the first week of September for immediate distribution, adding that a further shipment of medication would arrive during the second half of September.
