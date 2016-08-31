|
BURGESSES of the City of San Fernando are being urged to secure their dogs and other pets tonight to ensure their safety and comfort during a display of fireworks on San Fernando Hill.
In a release from the office of the Mayor of San Fernando, Alderman Kazim Hosein stated, “Given that loud noises may be upsetting to animals, the mayor and members of Council (San Fernando City Council) urge citizens to secure their pets at least 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the display to ensure the safety and comfort of all our fourlegged family members.
