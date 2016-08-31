A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Secure pets tonight

By Cecily Asson Wednesday, August 31 2016

BURGESSES of the City of San Fernando are being urged to secure their dogs and other pets tonight to ensure their safety and comfort during a display of fireworks on San Fernando Hill.

In a release from the office of the Mayor of San Fernando, Alderman Kazim Hosein stated, “Given that loud noises may be upsetting to animals, the mayor and members of Council (San Fernando City Council) urge citizens to secure their pets at least 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the display to ensure the safety and comfort of all our fourlegged family members.



The Council expresses sincere thanks to Petrotrin for its generous sponsorship, and to Firepower Fireworks for hosting the display.



Their contribution to the commemoration of Independence Day is truly demonstrative of their pride in our nation, and is a great example for all citizens of the spirit of volunteerism that makes up the lifeblood of the city of San Fernando.



The fireworks display begins at 8.30 pm in celebration of the nation’s 54th year of Independence



