PRESIDENT Anthony Carmona yesterday observed that “our patriotism must neither be selective, convenient nor transient.
It equally translates to our triumphs, as to our setbacks. No great nation was ever built on success alone.” In his Independence Day message to the nation, the President said this is something which all citizens must understand at this time “for critical reflection and introspection.” He said, “As a nation, we have hurdles to cross. The key is to recognise and confront them and galvanise the appropriate inclusive solutions. To fortify the celebration of our independence, we must display unstinting patriotism, even when the runner stumbles.” The President explained that independence must not simply be a commemoration of the struggle for independence.
