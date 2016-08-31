A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » President: Patriotism not selective Wednesday, August 31 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


President: Patriotism not selective

Wednesday, August 31 2016

PRESIDENT Anthony Carmona yesterday observed that “our patriotism must neither be selective, convenient nor transient.

It equally translates to our triumphs, as to our setbacks. No great nation was ever built on success alone.” In his Independence Day message to the nation, the President said this is something which all citizens must understand at this time “for critical reflection and introspection.” He said, “As a nation, we have hurdles to cross. The key is to recognise and confront them and galvanise the appropriate inclusive solutions. To fortify the celebration of our independence, we must display unstinting patriotism, even when the runner stumbles.” The President explained that independence must not simply be a commemoration of the struggle for independence.

“We honour that struggle by bridging the racial, political and religious divides that sometimes impede our true potential as a nation,” he stated.

Carmona explained that to be truly independent “means to unshackle ourselves from bondage,” and added, “It means, invariably, that critical, objective, impartial and informed judgment must be engaged at all times when assessing and tackling our national situations, problems and issues.” The President that real genuine independence demands that “our national dialogue and interactions have at the very core the language and acts of empathy, compassion and kindness to all manner of men, women and children, regardless of race, class, socio- economic status or religion.” He urged that “genuine inclusivity must therefore become an important feature of our daily lives.” In the spirit of patriotism, Carmona said, “we must salute our Rio 2016 athletes for their own representation and patriotism at the Games, for their grit, determination and heart.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Determined swimmer Shanntol Ince ready for Rio
 • NO EXCUSES
 • Medal for dead forestry officer
 • Missing teen found unharmed
 • Follow the Trini Navigator, Main Sail
 • Swimming instructor guilty of having drugs near school

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.076 sek.