Thursday, September 1 2016
‘My brother never made it home’

By Andre Bagoo Thursday, September 1 2016

EMOTIONS ran high at the National Awards ceremony last evening.

Kenrick Campbell, brother of deceased Forestry Officer Keith Campbell, was near tears as he accepted the Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) on behalf of his brother who died tragically fighting a bush fire in the Northern Range earlier this year.

Kenrick spoke with and hugged President Anthony Carmona and also hugged Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who warmly patted him on his back.

“They both said he was a hard-working person and he served his country well,” Kenrick later told Newsday. He said the moment was emotional.

“It was my brother and my mom who died the same day,” Kenrick recalled. “After he heard mom had died, he had said he would finish this one job and then go home. He never made it home.” Kenrick said his brother often had no time for his family because he was always working.

“He loved doing what he did,” Kenrick said.

Different emotions ran high when Scrunter and Baron received their Humming Bird Medal (Gold) awards.

Moments after the MC at Queen’s Hall described Scrunter (Irwin Johnson) as the “Soca Parang King of the World”, Scrunter hugged Rowley, his wife Sharon, Chief Justice Ivor Archie and his wife Denise. He up-stretched his arms to signal victory as he faced the audience just before returning to his seat.

Similar scenes played out when Baron (Timothy Watkins) received his award. Baron even went as far as to place his head on Rowley’s shoulder in a warm hugging embrace.

“It was just love and happiness,” Baron told Newsday after. “Short and sweet.” Scrunter said he felt the National Award was a sign of his achievement.

“Very few people get to shake the hand of the President and the Prime Minister,” he said.

Even the entertainment had moments of exuberance. Members of the Siparia Boys RC Primary School Drum Corp blew kisses into the audience after they performed, prompting laughter and applause.



