TT’s strength is its people

YOHANSEH ASUKILE Thursday, September 1 2016

Trinidad and Tobago’s independence came under the country’s first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams in 1962 and in his last Independence Day message as Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), Orville London made acknowledgement of the fact.

He recalled Williams’ message that the national interest of the country must be placed above whatever challenges there may be.



He said the strength of the nation depends on the strength of the citizens and that independence cannot be just about the nation but about its people. Further, it cannot be about the state of affairs in the country but also about the state of mind and mindset of the citizens.



In his Independence message yesterday, London explained that in the present economic situation of the country, there will certainly be more difficult years ahead for Trinidad and Tobago. He asked what role will citizens play under those circumstances; will there be finger-pointers and complainers or problem solvers, doers and contributors. Nonetheless, the outgoing Chief Secretary said he remains optimistic.



Having recently completed a series of town meetings in each of the 12 electoral districts on the island, London noted he was impressed by the passion and insightfulness of the presentations and the quality of the recommendations proffered. He said the secretaries and assistant secretaries used the opportunity to highlight some of the achievements and successes of the Assembly and some of the projects and programmes which have transformed the Tobago landscape and significantly enhanced the opportunities for Tobagonians to develop themselves.



London said, “The communities are well served with playing fields, community centres, hard courts and health facilities. Work on the Moriah health centre will start within the next three months, and on the Roxborough health facility soon after. Tenders will soon be awarded for the construction of the long-awaited police stations at Roxborough and Old Grange, the reconstruction of the Roxborough Fire Station and the construction of the Roxborough Administrative Complex. The contract for the construction of the Scarborough Roman Catholic Primary School has already been awarded and work should start in October, with an eighteen-month construction schedule.” He noted that the Assembly is, “Painfully aware of the chronic water crisis in south west Tobago and the impact on the quality of life of the residents and the quality of service in the accommodations sector. Although a number of wells have been commissioned, they will not provide a predictable and sustainable solution. However, we can be encouraged by the report that the tendering process for a desalination plant is well under way, with construction due to start in the next fiscal year.” The Chief Secretary stated the efforts of the THA have always focused on the needs of people and the communities and at the same time to create an environment that fosters self-sufficiency.



He called on persons to recognise and to seize the opportunities available for education, training and development.



“The mantra has to be one of responsibility and productivity and to live that mantra in our homes through our commitment to our families; we must live it in our communities through volunteerism and youth development; and live it in the workplace through our productivity.” He ended by saying that, “We will continue our journey along a challenging and unpredictable path; but we will continue on that journey with the confidence that this island, this country, our people, have faced and surmounted numerous challenges over the past decade. I am convinced that if we display the requisite discipline, resilience, fortitude and, faith in our own ability, we cannot fail. And it is with the confidence that we will succeed, that we will continue to develop, that we will be even stronger and better.”



