Home » News » Muslims walk for peace Thursday, September 1 2016
Search for:
Muslims walk for peace

By Cecily Asson Thursday, September 1 2016

The strong showing yesterday of scores of women and children of the Muslim faith walking through neighbouring communities in Couva in their first annual walk-a-thon was an effort to show the nation that Islam is about peace.

“We are here to show that we can co-exist in harmony and we have been and will continue to do so,” said Rasheed Kondiah, head of the Dow Village Masjid at Railway Road, California and the person leading members of the Muslim community yesterday.

“We co-exist in a multi racial, multi cultural, multi religious society and today (yesterday) we have walking with us pastors, pundits, Christians, Hindus and demonstrating to the community that we are peaceful.” Yesterday’s theme was “Striving for a peaceful community” and according to Kondiah the presence of the women and children was also an effort to debunk the view by many that the religion “suppresses their women- folk and children.” “This is the true Islam,” he added.

“Islam is about liberating our female folks and the children and also exposing them to different aspects of life and we want to demonstrate that today. We can have fun too.” Member of Parliament Rudranath Indarsingh who was also joined the morning walk yesterday as the nation celebrated its 54th anniversary of Independence told Newsday that while there was much to celebrate, his constituents in Central Trinidad have been plagued by crime.

“And that is why the Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has written the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to look at a bi-partisan approach as it relates to crime and this meeting will take place on Friday morning at the Diplomatic Centre. She will be leading the opposition team,” Indarsingh said.

Also on the walk yesterday morning was president of the Anjuman Sunnat-ul-Jamaat Association Yacoob Ali.



