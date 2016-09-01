|
Thursday, September 1 2016
The strong showing yesterday of scores of women and children of the Muslim faith walking through neighbouring communities in Couva in their first annual walk-a-thon was an effort to show the nation that Islam is about peace.
“We are here to show that we can co-exist in harmony and we have been and will continue to do so,” said Rasheed Kondiah, head of the Dow Village Masjid at Railway Road, California and the person leading members of the Muslim community yesterday.
