A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Foodies delight in Independence treat

By JANELLE DE SOUZA Thursday, September 1 2016

If you are a person who loves to try new foods and is tired of the usual Creole, Chinese, pizza, fried chicken fare, look out for Trucks and Pots: The Ultimate Food Fair the next time it comes around.

TT Food Truck Events held its third event, the “Independence Edition,” yesterday at the Scout Association of Trinidad and Tobago Headquarters in St Ann’s.



Twenty-six hand-picked vendors, including food truckers, caterers, and restaurateurs, from all over Trinidad made the outside space into a small foodie haven.



Some of the vendors included Irie Dawgz Grill Masters with their myriad-topping hotdogs and burgers; Roastel Coffee served up both hot and cold, local and international coffee, roasted here in TT; Yim’s Gourmet Tuck Shop provided yummy yet healthy treats with no refined sugar, flour, or dairy; as well as Lovesome pure honey.



There was also Chimichanga Mexican Grill serving tacos, burritos and enchiladas; Maita’s Kitchen Limited for Venezuelan-influenced food; Wing It for flavoured chicken wings; and much more.



As you went from booth to truck there was something different and interesting to see and taste.



Everyone was friendly, willing to answer questions and, very important, to give samples. There were tables and chairs for those ready to have a meal, and a small play area for children. TT Food Truck Events team member, Candace Chow, noted that the organisation’s first event was its first annual Food Truck and Culinary Festival in April at the Queen’s Park Savannah. The food fair, she said, was a spin off of that event. This time, they decided to take the “eats and treats” around the country for everyone to enjoy.



Therefore, in July, the fair was held at The Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva and they intend to host it every two months until the end of the year.



“Not only do foodies get the opportunity to try something new, but the people selling are the owners so customers get to interact with them and feel their passion.



Also, because they are the owners, they can be sure that the service level is very high,” said Chow.



She also noted that it gave entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase and test their products across different markets, or new products before the dish is brought out at a restaurant.







