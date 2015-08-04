A d v e r t i s e m e n t

NO TALK SHOP

By Clint Chan Tack and SEAN DOUGLAS Friday, September 2 2016

GOVERNMENT is confident that today’s meeting with the Opposition on how to deal with crime in TT “is not going to be a talk shop.” This was the position advanced by Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Stuart Young at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in St Clair, Port-of-Spain.

The talks take place from 11 am at the OPM, with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley leading Government’s team. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, Young and Portof- Spain South MP Marlene McDonald are the other members.



A news conference will be held at the OPM at noon today, following the meeting.



As he briefly recalled the history of previous meetings between the Government and Opposition on crime, Young said, “We as an administration are not politicising crime whatosoever.” Stating this is a position which Rowley articulated while the People’s National Movement (PNM) was in opposition, Young said this was why the PNM cooperated with the then People’s Partnership (PP) government in passing legislation on several issues, including bail. He added that as the Government, the PNM remains “committed to do all that can be reasonably done to assist in the alleviation of crime.” Observing that “the Opposition is in charge of itself,” Young said, “We stand ready to listen.



We are hoping that they come here with open arms and fairly to really try and support on behalf of the citizens of TT what is necessary to really take a fight to crime.” Asked if issues relating to bail, anti-gang measures or the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) would be discussed, Young said the Government received the Opposition’s agenda for the meeting and that agenda had no particulars.



The Opposition did not support the SSA Amendment Bill which was passed in Parliament in May. The Opposition also did not support the Miscellaneous Provisions (Anti-Gang and Bail) Bill 2016 in the House of Representatives on July 1.



That legislation was intended to extend the provisions of the Anti-Gang and Bail Acts until August 2018.



Young explained that until the Opposition raises specific issues today, he did not want to be premature regarding the content of the deliberations. The Opposition’s agenda includes legislative matters, administrative issues, civil society and public stakeholder relations, non-partisan parliamentary partnerships and a framework for continued cooperation.



Young said the Government expects that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar will lead the Opposition’s team to today’s meeting. Persad-Bissessar confirmed this to Newsday following a meeting at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Portof- Spain yesterday to determine the composition of her team.



Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, Senator Wade Mark, Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial, Senator Gerald Hadeed and attorney Gerald Ramdeen are the members of her team.



“We go in good faith with the hope to make a difference in the fight against crime with a non-partisan approach from both sides of the House,” Persad- Bissessar said.



She noted that the Opposition has widely consulted many people about the fight against crime.



Persad-Bisssessar did not identify any specific matters the Opposition will raise today.



“I’d prefer that we speak to the Government before we disclose these particular areas,” she stated.



She said the Opposition’s parliamentary caucus yesterday believed that apart from legislation there is a non-legislative dimension including administrative intervention and social issues which can be addressed.



Persad-Bissessar said, “The crime rate continues to increase, so our concern is ongoing about the escalation in crime.” Today’s meeting comes against the background of violent crime, specifically murders, continuing unabated in the country.



Calls have come from several quarters of the society for the Government and the Opposition to put politics aside and work together to deal with crime. The most notable of these calls came from President Anthony Carmona when he spoke on Wednesday at the annual Independence Day reception held at the Police Administration Building in Portof- Spain.



Carmona called on Rowley and Persad-Bissessar to bury their differences to resolve crime and criminality in the country. The President also stoutly defended the Police Service against citizens who continue to be unfairly critical of it.



Persad-Bissessar wrote Rowley on August 24, requesting a meeting between the Government and the Opposition on how to deal with crime. Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister Sandra Jones replied by letter dated August 25 to Persad- Bissessar, indicating that Rowley accepted her request.



