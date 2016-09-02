A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Public Utilities occupies One Alexandra

By Clint Chan Tack Friday, September 2 2016

ATTORNEY General (AG) Faris Al-Rawi played no role in Cabinet’s decision yesterday for One Alexandra Place (OAP) in St Clair to be occupied by the Public Utilities Ministry.

In making this announcement at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair, Port-of- Spain, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Stuart Young said, “There is a connection with the current AG. The current AG’s in-laws are the owners of OAP.” The building is owned by NJ Nahous Investments Ltd. However, Young said, “This Cabinet and the AG himself have been very, very scrupulous in how OAP has been dealt with.” He added, “At all points in time, the AG has recused himself. He has not participated in any discussion ... in any deliberation ...



and most certainly has not participated in any decision-making ... under this administration with respect to OAP.” Young said that all of these deliberations have been “properly minuted and recorded.” He further indicated that since the People’s National Movement (PNM) assumed office last September, “everything in dealing with OAP by this current administration has been dealt with completely above board and with the highest levels of due diligence.” Young explained that since assuming office, the Government had OAP assessed and it was “found to be a suitable building.” Recalling there are issues regarding the procurement and outfitting of OAP under the former People’s Partnership (PP) government, Young said those issues “may be subject to litigation which we’re looking at and having investigated.” He explained that while this determination is being done, Government felt it was “way too long” that the country’s taxpayers had to pay rent associated with OAP and it remained unoccupied.



Rural Development and Local Government Minister Franklin Khan had said the PP incurred a $116 million debt for OAP which was never put to use as the headquarters of the then Local Government Ministry. Khan indicated then that “this matter is now before the Solicitor-General for her advice.” Young said yesterday, “There was a negotiation element with respect to the rental.” While he was unable to say what the rental fee for OAP would be, the minister said Government is mindful of the country’s economic situation and the rental fee for OAP is “not going to cost more than it was costing the previous administration.” He added, “There is not going to be an increase in the cost of rental.” Young said Public Utilities Minister Ancil Antoine has already moved into OAP and the rest of the ministry should relocate to the building by mid-September.



He said the Government is proposing the Public Utilities Ministry occupy OAP for the next three years.



Young indicated this ministry’s former offices at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Tragarete Road in St Clair will be occupied by the Sports Ministry. He anticipated that the Sports Ministry would be fully relocated from its current location on Abercromby Street in Port-of-Spain to St Clair by mid-October.



OAP was designated as the location for the Local Government Ministry under the former Patrick Manning administration. Manning’s wife Hazel served as local government minister in the latter stages of that administration.







