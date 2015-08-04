|
Friday, September 2 2016
A 73-year-old pensioner perished yesterday in an early morning blaze which, according to reports, had swept through the downstairs apartment of his two-storey house. Dead is Jaglal Rampersad of Maharaj Trace, St Croix Road, Princes Town.
Rampersad’s charred remains were found during damping operations carried out by firefighters of the Princes Town Fire Station who received assistance from their colleagues of the Mon Repos Fire Headquarters, San Fernando. Investigators are now treating the fire as accidental since they suspect a lighted candle may have led to the disaster.
