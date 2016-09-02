Search for: on this site in news in business in sport in classifieds A d v e r t i s e m e n t

308 people murdered in TT

By Ryan Hamilton-Davis Friday, September 2 2016 THE murder toll, as of yesterday, stands at 308. This follows the shooting death of a 44-year-old Morvant man and the stabbing death of a 19-year-old Carenage man. Both incidents occurred yesterday.



Williams Marquis has been identified as a coach in the “Hoop for life” programme. According to police reports, Marquis was at Tractor Hill, Morvant, at about 4 pm yesterday, when he was approached by a man known to him. Several shots were fired and Marquis slumped to the ground.



Officers of the North Eastern Division arrived on the scene and Marquis was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital, but succumbed to his wounds.



And Nicholas Jeffers was stabbed to death during an altercation with unknown men early yesterday morning. Relatives are now asking why anyone would go so far as to fatally stab the teen, whom they described as quiet and non-confrontational.



“He was a very quiet boy, and he hardly even went out,” said relative Melissa Manning. Right now, all this family is feeling is pain, frustration and anger” Jeffers was at the Tequila Twist Nightclub on Ariapita Avenue celebrating the Independence Day holiday with relatives and friends when, at about 2.30 am, he got into an argument with a group of men. The argument escalated into a physical altercation and Jeffers was stabbed. He was rushed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital and taken to emergency surgery, but at died at about 5.30 am.



Jeffers was described by relatives as one of the quietest members of their family and an easy-going person.



They added that he finished attending school at Mucurapo North Secondary, and had taken a couple years off to figure out what he really wanted from life.



Relatives noted that his family members tried to quell the fight but were unable to before he was stabbed



Print