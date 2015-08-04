A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Teach kids road safety, parents told

TYRELL GITTENS (NYLO intern) Friday, September 2 2016

WITH the new school term opening on Monday, Acting Superintendent Mathura Singh of the Police Service’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch appealed to parents to teach their children proper road safety precautions. This as he indicated that 25 of this year’s 83 road fatalities were pedestrian-related.

Speaking at yesterday’s police press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port-of-Spain, Singh noted the increase in pedestrian and vehicular traffic that the September term usually brings.



Reminding the public of the necessary road safety precautions, he said parents are advised to teach children to utilise zebra crossings and walkovers when attempting to cross busy roadways. The use of distracting devices such as cell phones and headphones should be discouraged and small children should hold the hand of an adult when attempting to cross roadways, he advised.



As he expressed the need for a heightened sense of alertness from the pedestrian public, Singh also cautioned motorists to be patient in stressful traffic situations.



On the topic of alertness, Singh took the opportunity to make mention of the new Pokémon Go craze and advised people to be alert while playing the game.







