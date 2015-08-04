|
|Friday, September 2 2016
WITH the new school term opening on Monday, Acting Superintendent Mathura Singh of the Police Service’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch appealed to parents to teach their children proper road safety precautions. This as he indicated that 25 of this year’s 83 road fatalities were pedestrian-related.
Speaking at yesterday’s police press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port-of-Spain, Singh noted the increase in pedestrian and vehicular traffic that the September term usually brings.
