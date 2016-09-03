A d v e r t i s e m e n t

PM: ‘Obstruction’ of CoP appointment

By Clint Chan Tack Saturday, September 3 2016

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday questioned whether there were deliberate efforts to obstruct the appointment of a Commissioner of Police (CoP). Rowley posed this question at a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair, following a meeting between Government and the Opposition on how to deal with crime in TT.

The Prime Minister said he advised Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the Police Service Commission (PSC) is now open, “to proceed to start the process so that we as a country could end up appointing a CoP.” following recent proceedings in court regarding the Order to appoint a CoP.



Rowley told reporters he further advised Persad-Bissessar,”that my understanding is that the PSC is attempting to get the process going but there are obstacles in the way.” The Prime Minister continued, “Those obstacles seem to multiply. it’s like a Hydra... you cut off one head...another one comes on.” He added, “The Government is very frustrated on the fact that with all the will in the world...there seems to be no pathway towards a CoP who will effectively move on certain particular matters which are before the CoP.”



Rowley said he was, “reluctantly coming to the conclusion that there are obstacles in our way which may have their root in a conflict of interest.” He said “a nonsense” which came to Cabinet from the Public Service, “was a reluctance to move forward unless the Government provides $6 million to allow a local firm to commit to evaluate the applications.” The Prime Minister explained this figure was, “ the cost of doing it through Penn State abroad and a whole set of hoops and costs...that was what we eliminated by changing the Order and confining the search to using a local firm and confining the search to nationals at home or abroad.”



Indicating that only the Public Service Department could justify this figure, Rowley said, “My understanding is the latest holdup is, is that the Public Service is taking the position that some important part of the process must be done by the Central Tenders Board (CTB).” However he added, “Then elements of the CTB are not put in place or are to be put in place by the same people who say it must be done by CTB.”



Questioning whether there were “certain inherent conflicts of interest in this particular matter and whether the obstruction is deliberate, Rowley said, “I am reluctantly coming to the conclusion that there are obstacles in our way which may have their root in a conflict of interest.” The Prime Minister also confirmed that earlier this week, he “met with the leadership of the Police Service and had a frank discussions with them as to how the Government sees the Police Service in 2016.”



That meeting took place at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Tuesday. Rowley was optimistic that arising from that meeting, “we expect to see the fruit of that as the Police Service becomes more open and you get more information and they become more effective in discharging their duties



