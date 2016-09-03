A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Police Association welcomes Carmona’s support

by Shane Superville Saturday, September 3 2016

PRESIDENT of the Police Social and Welfare Association (PSWA), Inspector Michael Seales, said that he is pleased with the expression of support by President Anthony Carmona on Wednesday and called on members of the public to rally around police officers as they continue to tackle the issue of crime. Speaking to Newsday yesterday, Seales said that he welcomed the encouraging words from Carmona, saying that the job of a police officer is a demanding one.

“He has echoed just what President (Barrack) Obama has said, that when persons are sleeping at night, the police are out protecting lives in the best way that they can,” Seales said.



“We also want to suggest that the external agents, particularly the stakeholders, really come to terms and grasp the expression by the President and understand that, without the police, they run the risk of a threat to democracy.



We appeal to all stakeholders to partner with the police to preserve democracy and to ensure public safety.” On Thursday, San Fernando Magistrate, Natalie Diop, slammed some police officers saying that they were not doing jobs properly, when confusion arose as a man accused of marijuana possession was told that he had matters pending before the court from similar incidents three years earlier.



The accused denied the claims and alleged that he faced the court and was convicted for the previous offences. Seales said that while the situation was regrettable, he did not agree with Diop’s remarks, saying that the error which occurred was more an administrative error of the police service, due to faulty record keeping, and not necessarily with the investigations of the police.



“To me it really seems to be an issue with the person’s convictions not being properly recorded.



That by itself is a flop.



But what the Association would say, simply by observation, that the bureaucracy is presenting a deficiency in relation to the case.



It just so happens that the police got the brunt of it. It speaks to more of an administrative issue than anything else, because the record of fingerprints is always delivered consistently.



Unfortunately we hear of just one incident and the magistrate comes out and makes a criticism that is unwarranted.”



