TTUTA doubtful all schools would re-open on Monday

KWAME WEEKES Saturday, September 3 2016

THE Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) is expressing doubt over the Minister of Education’s assurances that all schools across the nation would be ready for the opening of the new school term on Monday.

Education Minister, Anthony Garcia, has been visiting schools to get a first hand look at their readiness for the new school term. Last week, speaking at a tour of the New Grant Anglican School, which was demolished to be replaced by a prefabricated building, Garcia gave assurances that despite the challenges, all primary and secondary schools would be ready for the start of the new term.



The main challenge being faced by the Ministry that has hampered the timely repair of schools over the holiday period, was the $800 million debt owed to the Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL). Regarding the prefabricated building for the New Grant Anglican School, however, Garcia assured that funds were identified for the matter. According to Bishop Claude Berkeley of the Anglican School Board, he was informed by the secretary of the board that the prefabricated building was completed and would ready for the first day of school on Monday.



However TTUTA President, Devanand Sinanan, expressed his reservations.



“We are not 100 percent sure that all the necessary work will be completed,” Sinanan said.



He added that he remains “cautiously optimistic” and that TTUTA is “keeping our fingers crossed.” Regarding the readiness of school buildings for the opening of school, Garcia called on the various religious boards of the denominational schools to take up some responsibility for the repairs and maintenance of their schools.



Chairman of the Presbyterian Primary School Board, Carlyle Mulchan took issue with Garcia’s call, saying that infrastructure was the responsibility of the Ministry of Education. “I don’t understand that statement.



How do we take responsibility for infrastructure when we are at the mercy of the contractors that are signed by the Ministry?” Sinanan agreed with Garcia’s call for denominational schools to assist in the maintenance of their schools.



He referenced the Concordat of 1960, saying that denominational schools are considered the property of the religious boards. Asked whether the Concordat defined whose responsibility it was to repair and maintain school buildings, Sinanan chuckled.



“That has always been a contentious issue over the years, but it can’t be a case of convenient ownership.” Asked whether denominational schools should be expected to raise funds to assist in the maintenance of their physical infrastructure, Mulchan said “we are a faithbased institution. We are not a business.”



