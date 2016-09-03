A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Freddie takes his final bow Saturday, September 3 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Freddie takes his final bow

By Marlene Augustine Saturday, September 3 2016

AZAROD Daniel, former deputy director of The Strolling Players, is calling on the powers that be to rename the City Hall Auditorium the Freddie Kissoon Auditorium.

He made this call yesterday at Kissoon’s funeral service at the Assumption Church, Maraval.

Kissoon, 86, was found dead at his home in Diamond Vale on August 28, and was the founder and director of The Strolling Players.

A small gathering celebrated the life of the late Kissoon in prayer and song as they bid their final goodbyes.

Speaking to the media following the service, Daniel said, “I have been suggesting this for the longest while, that The Strolling Players have rented the City Hall Auditorium in Port-of-Spain for more than 50 years.

The building next to City Hall can also be dedicated to him.” He continued, “I think he would have loved this initiative and I will really love to see this happen. What Freddie has done in this country for drama ...the things he did with drama and the arts for this country is countless. I think he deserves this.” His son Richard said although he did not know how he would like his father’s legacy to be honoured, he was happy to know that his father is with his wife.

Meanwhile, Strolling Players member, Pamela Alexis, said the committee will be meeting with family members to see if the late Kissoon left any “instructions, suggestions or a nominator to run the group.” Alexis said she cried for the first time while delivering the eulogy because she felt his absence and knows it will be a while before they see each other again.

“I will like to encourage citizens to follow his legacy, strive for excellence and everything you do give it your all until your life is over. Continue to do the best of your ability,” she said.

She also indicated that following a meeting with family members on issues surrounding the group, they will host an event to honour the late Kissoon.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • EYE TO EYE
 • TT in World Cup qualifier for Russia
 • TTUTA doubtful all schools would re-open on Monday
 • Govt presents 16 bills to Opposition
 • Bringing OMG! out
 • Athletes did their best at Olympics

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.108 sek.