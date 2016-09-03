A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Freddie takes his final bow

By Marlene Augustine Saturday, September 3 2016

AZAROD Daniel, former deputy director of The Strolling Players, is calling on the powers that be to rename the City Hall Auditorium the Freddie Kissoon Auditorium.

He made this call yesterday at Kissoon’s funeral service at the Assumption Church, Maraval.



Kissoon, 86, was found dead at his home in Diamond Vale on August 28, and was the founder and director of The Strolling Players.



A small gathering celebrated the life of the late Kissoon in prayer and song as they bid their final goodbyes.



Speaking to the media following the service, Daniel said, “I have been suggesting this for the longest while, that The Strolling Players have rented the City Hall Auditorium in Port-of-Spain for more than 50 years.



The building next to City Hall can also be dedicated to him.” He continued, “I think he would have loved this initiative and I will really love to see this happen. What Freddie has done in this country for drama ...the things he did with drama and the arts for this country is countless. I think he deserves this.” His son Richard said although he did not know how he would like his father’s legacy to be honoured, he was happy to know that his father is with his wife.



Meanwhile, Strolling Players member, Pamela Alexis, said the committee will be meeting with family members to see if the late Kissoon left any “instructions, suggestions or a nominator to run the group.” Alexis said she cried for the first time while delivering the eulogy because she felt his absence and knows it will be a while before they see each other again.



“I will like to encourage citizens to follow his legacy, strive for excellence and everything you do give it your all until your life is over. Continue to do the best of your ability,” she said.



She also indicated that following a meeting with family members on issues surrounding the group, they will host an event to honour the late Kissoon.







