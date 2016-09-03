A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Blackout in Tobago

By Kinnesha George Saturday, September 3 2016

SEVERAL areas in Tobago were without a supply of electricity on Friday due to repair work at the Cove Power Station. Newsday received reports from Mason Hall, Mt. Grace, Carnbee, Shirvan, Crown Point, Buccoo, Plymouth and Signal Hill amongst others.

Officials at the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) said, in some instances the power outages were planned, while residents have explained that they were not informed as none of the usual advertisements were broadcast.



Those affected also expressed some concern at the frequency of power outages on the island within recent times. When contacted Corporate Communications Manager, Annabelle Brasnelle said the power outage was due to a situation at the Cove Power Station.



“We are currently carrying out repairs on a generator that developed a fault. The repairs were expected to last for a short time earlier today, however, at approximately 2 pm, another problem arose which extended the repair time.” At 4pm, T&TEC had succeeded in restoring supply to the majority of its customers across the island.







