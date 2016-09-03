|
|Saturday, September 3 2016
SEVERAL areas in Tobago were without a supply of electricity on Friday due to repair work at the Cove Power Station. Newsday received reports from Mason Hall, Mt. Grace, Carnbee, Shirvan, Crown Point, Buccoo, Plymouth and Signal Hill amongst others.
Officials at the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) said, in some instances the power outages were planned, while residents have explained that they were not informed as none of the usual advertisements were broadcast.
