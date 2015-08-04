A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Lalla: Picking CoP ‘convoluted’ Sunday, September 4 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Lalla: Picking CoP ‘convoluted’

By COREY CONNELLY Sunday, September 4 2016

Retired Senior Counsel Kenneth Lalla yesterday said the existing structure of the Police Service Commission (PSC) should be abolished and replaced by its previous structure, which he led from 1989 to 2004 .

Lalla said, however, that in order for this to take place, the Constitution would need to be amended to allow the Commission to be completely independent of the political directorate .

He was responding to claims by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that there may have been deliberate efforts to frustrate the appointment of a Police Commissioner within recent years .

Following talks with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on crime, last Friday at the Office of the Prime Minister, in St Clair, Rowley also said he learnt that the Public Service had taken the position that an important part of the process to select a Police Commissioner must be done by the Central Tenders Board. The Prime Minister wondered if the situation constituted a conflict of interest .

Stephen Williams, who served five stints as Acting Police Commissioner without confirmation, proceeded on 25 months vacation leave in March. Deputy Police Commissioner Harold Phillip is currently serving in an acting capacity, pending the appointment of a new, full-time Commissioner, under new legislation .

Lalla yesterday described as “complexed and convoluted,” the current exercise to appoint a Police Commissioner. “Imagine, after 54 years of independence, we have not been able to appoint a substantive Police Commissioner when there has been a vacancy for six years,” he told Sunday Newsday .

Lalla recalled that toward the end of the tenure as PSC chairman, late prime minister Patrick Manning had requested that the commission terminate the services of former police commissioner Jules Bernard, who died in March 2007 .

“We had no objection but we needed facts and circumstances to justify the termination of the appointment, which, when supplied, were inadequate. So, we did not terminate the appointment,” he said. Lalla recalled that the then administration subsequently brought three bills to the Parliament, one of which got the requisite support from the opposition and was passed .

The legislation, he said, replaced the former commission with what currently exists .

“This PSC vests power into the hands of the political directorate in deciding who should be CoP or not and as a result, the current controversy exists,” he said .

“The first commission was totally independent of the political directorate and was also equivalent to the then Public Service Commission.” Lalla recalled that if a police commissioner, during his years as PSC chairman, was found to be incompetent, all the Government had to do was supply particulars to justify his removal .

“The commission would do precisely that bearing in mind the rules of natural justice entitled a commissioner to go to the courts to challenge his removal by the commission,” he said .

Rowley had said in April, 2015, ahead of the general election, that one of the PNM’s priorities if elected, would be to revamp the process by which a police commissioner was appointed .

Rowley had said, then, that the time had come for robust measures to tackle the scourge, firstly by abolishing the existing, cumbersome procedure for appointing police commissioners.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • BOY DROWNS IN BELMONT DRAIN
 • Like fine wine
 • Stages of Independence
 • King Austin dies at 73
 • The reality of Mama life when the kids are back in school
 • A lost education

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.069 sek.