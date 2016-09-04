A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Deosaran: Good move for independent to chair security JSC

Sunday, September 4 2016

Criminologist Prof Ramesh Deosaran yesterday welcomed the Government’s decision to have an independent senator preside over the chairmanship of the National Security Joint Select Committee (JSC) as the Parliament seeks to create a workable framework to minimise crime in the country.

“The idea is a commendable one in principle,” he told Sunday Newsday.

Alluding to the existing configuration of the Parliament - a Government majority, Opposition minority and nine independent senators, Deosaran, who once served on the independent bench, said the move augured well for future deliberations on the crime situation. “Given the tensions that can permeate such an exercise, the appointment could bring a level of public trust and confidence in the process,” he said.

Deosaran said the independent senator will be required to exercise acute judgement, balance views and ensure that the decisions taken are implementable.

“The public is looking on with eager expectation because previous talks on crime have not borne fruit,” he said.

Apart from legislation and other initiatives, Deosaran also called for widespread public consultation on the fight against crime The Government’s decision to appoint an independent senator to chair the National Security JSC followed talks concerning crime on Friday between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and members of their respective delegations. The meeting was held at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair.



