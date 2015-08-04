A d v e r t i s e m e n t

A positive step

By JANELLE DE SOUZA Sunday, September 4 2016

Business persons yesterday expressed their support for Government and the Opposition as they agree to collaborate in the fight against crime.

On Friday, following a 90-minute meeting between Government and the Opposition, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addressed a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair, stating that he was optimistic that both sides had “set the framework for future effective cooperation” to deal with crime in Trinidad and Tobago. He added that agreed to cooperate “more effectively” in the Parliament.



In a release, the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce stated, “In the face of this country’s disturbingly high homicide rate, the attendant violence and general state of lawlessness, today’s meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister to treat with crime, is a positive step in the interest of our nation.” “The decision to take the fight to the Parliament, by passing appropriate and targeted anti- crime legislation with the support of the Opposition, is one that resonates positively with the business community, as it aims to target long term solutions through new and/or amended laws,” it continued.



The Chamber stressed that the situation was urgent and warned those in authority and warned against complacency.



It agreed with several proposed alterations to legislation, including the “stripping criminals of their unlawful gains,” and the appointment of an Independent Senator to chair the Joint Select Committee on crime.



The Chamber also renewed the call for the urgent appointment of a Commissioner of Police.



San Fernando Business Association president, Daphne Bartlett said the meeting sent a good message to the nation that both parties were serious about the country’s crime situation and that they were “heartened” by the Prime Minister’s statement.



However, she said they should not focus only on laws as these have changing for over a decade. Instead, she suggested the Association would like to see an increase in crime detection, an increase in policing, more community policing, and an overhaul of the Justice System.



Bartlett expressed the belief that the Police Service did not need more equipment or training but simply needed to be on the ground more.



She recommended more joint police/ army patrols to act as a deterrent to crime, not just in hot spots, but anywhere people congregate such as taxi stands and shopping areas.



She also said she believed it was necessary for police officers to build relationships and trust with people in communities so that they would feel comfortable to go to the police when an incident occurs, or of they have a problem.



Meanwhile, she said the country’s justice system needed to be revamped.



She said the system was not just supposed to be about catching criminals and having them in jail for ten years before they go to trial, and then the case going on for 15 years.



Bartlett said it was necessary for Chief Justice Ivor Archie, the Government and the Opposition to get together to put a system in place to get the justice system flowing more efficiently. “They have already committed a crime. Why should taxpayers now have to feed them and keep them secure.



As business people, our business levy and green fund were increased.



We have to pay extra money, which would be then used to feed and protect the prisoner. I think it’s rather unfair,” she said.



“The Government needs to work with what they have and really fine tune, cut out wastage, and improve on what is being done,” she added, noting that she did not expect everything to be done in a year.



While remaining sceptical, Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president, Gregory Aboud expressed the hope that Government and Opposition were moving in the right direction.



“Indeed Caribbean societies have been crying out for some unity among politicians, particularly on national issues related to crucial subjects such as security and health care,” he said.



Aboud clarified that DOMA’s concerns and their request to the PM to take charge were not related to the “generic reference to ‘crime’” but to the “savage bloodshed” being witnessed in the country, including the murder of nine-year-old Cyon Paul.



“Obviously the national community will be understandably sceptical about any improvements following this meeting since it is not the first time that these types of initiatives have been presented to the public.



Having said that we are under the leadership of a new Prime Minister and we think it is only fair that he be given the chance to make a difference on the question of the rampant state of murders taking place,” he said.







