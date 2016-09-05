|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|Home » News »
|Monday, September 5 2016
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Attorney General (AG) Faris Al-Rawi both expressed optimism yesterday, following the filing of notices of appeal in the Court of Appeal against the judgment of Justice Mira Dean-Armorer on August 19 on five election petitions filed by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC). Justice Dean-Armorer ruled that while a decision by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to extend last September’s general election polls by one hour has been deemed illegal by a High Court judge, who said that this singular breach of the Election Rules was not sufficient to declare the results in five marginal constituencies.
In a statement, Persad-Bissessar said the notices of appeal were filed last Thursday, 24 hours before Government and the Opposition met at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair to discuss crime in TT.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.079 sek.