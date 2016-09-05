A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Election appeals filed

By Clint Chan Tack Monday, September 5 2016

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Attorney General (AG) Faris Al-Rawi both expressed optimism yesterday, following the filing of notices of appeal in the Court of Appeal against the judgment of Justice Mira Dean-Armorer on August 19 on five election petitions filed by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC). Justice Dean-Armorer ruled that while a decision by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to extend last September’s general election polls by one hour has been deemed illegal by a High Court judge, who said that this singular breach of the Election Rules was not sufficient to declare the results in five marginal constituencies.

In a statement, Persad-Bissessar said the notices of appeal were filed last Thursday, 24 hours before Government and the Opposition met at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Clair to discuss crime in TT.



Maintaining her position that last month’s ruling was a victory for the Opposition, Persad-Bissessar said the UNC was previously successful when it persuaded the Court of Appeal to hear this matter.



With the Court of Appeal being the final Court in election matters, Persad-Bissessar said, “I expect that the appeal will provide much-needed clarification on issues that are critical and central to our democracy.”



She was also confident whatever judgment the Court of Appeal delivers, “will provide guidance in the future so that the transgression which occurred in the last general election does repeat itself.” Indicating the EBC has not appealed Dean-Armorer’s judgment last month, Persad-Bissessar stated, “Naturally, they will now be able to cross-appeal on this issue, if they so desire, within 14 days.”



With the EBC being “a pivotal institution” in TT’s democracy, Persad-Bissessar the Commission must act within the legal framework in the conduct of elections, understand its remit and the scope of its powers. She added the only real winner in the final analysis,” the only real winner will be the public and our democracy.”



Al-Rawi said, “We (People’s National Movement-PNM) intend to robustly defend our position.” He said Dean-Armorer delivered a “considered and thought out judgment.”



Al-Rawi added, “We’ll await for the appellate process to move forward and see what happens.” On August 19, Al-Rawi said the judgement was a “square victory for the PNM.”



Al-Rawi also said the judge ruled that the UNC petitioners would have to pay cost to the five PNM successful candidates for San Fernando West, Tunapuna, Toco/Sangre Grande, St Joseph and Moruga/Tableland. Al-Rawi, is the incumbent San Fernando West MP.







