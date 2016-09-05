A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Rowley defends Marlene in crime talks

By Sasha Harrinanan Monday, September 5 2016

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday took to radio to defend his inclusion of dismissed Housing Minister, Portof- Spain South MP, Marlene McDonald, in his “crime talks” team which met with a team from the Opposition last Friday at the Office of the PM, St Clair.

“Miss McDonald, at this point in time, remains a functioning member of Parliament, even though she was removed from the Cabinet. She’s a lawyer and she’s a functioning member of Parliament, representing Port-of- Spain South. That is a fact. So if I am dealing with the functioning in Parliament, Miss McDonald is qualified to take part in that.



That is what happened and what will happen as we go to the Parliament,” Rowley declared.



He was speaking on I95.5 FM’s talk show programme, Showdown, late yesterday morning.



Rowley had called into the show after hearing former Portof- Spain (PoS) Mayor, Louis Lee Sing, tell the hosts why he thought it was inappropriate for Rowley to have included McDonald on the Government’s team for last Friday’s crime talks with the Opposition.



“Louis Lee Sing seems to think that he is the court, he is the judge, he is the Integrity Commission (IC) and he has deemed McDonald guilty until proven innocent. I have to observe the processes and the law, and to act sane and sober. This is craziness.” Rowley also made it clear that McDonald’s firing was done “to facilitate an investigation about actions which were ascribed to her from a previous government and new information which was alleged to have come up under this government.” “I removed her from the position so that the authority that is required to check on the conduct of Parliamentarians would have a ‘free hand’ to investigate without her being there. That has been done and all I can say, it is not for Mr Lee Sing, not for anybody else, to assume and usurp the authority of the Integrity Commission (IC),” Rowley stated.



Regarding the IC’s seeming inability to “act expeditiously to deal with allegations” made against persons in public life, the PM said this should be a matter of national concern.



“In the spirit of the Integrity in Public Life Act, when allegations are made against public officials, especially Parliamentarians, that the IC must act expeditiously to deal with those investigations.



Determine whether there’s a case to answer or whether the persons’s name should be cleared and the person should continue to function without a cloud.” “These investigations are dragging out too long,”Rowley argued.



“And it’s not just this one (against Marlene McDonald), it’s every one. I think the country should be concerned that allegations are made left, right and centre against people and they have no end, especially the ones at the IC.



We can’t have a situation where we can accept that an allegation is made and that’s the end of the story.” McDonald was fired as Housing Minister on March 18 after it was revealed that her common- law husband, Michael Carew, and a director of the Calabar Foundation were employed at her Port-of- Spain South constituency office for five years, while Carew’s brother Lennox Carew still worked at the MP’s office.



McDonald’s common-law husband, who worked at the office from June 1, 2010 to September 7, 2015, had earned the second highest salary of $13,400 on the Constituency payroll for the full parliamentary term while Lennox began working in the office on March 1, 2011 and has been in receipt of the highest salary of $14,000 out of 13 people working in the office.



At the same time, McDonald was “facing heat” over an investigation by the IC into a $375,000 cheque made out to the Calabar Foundation on May 12, 2010.



The foundation, said to be run by Michael Carew, received a cheque dated May 12, 2010 from the the Ministry of Community Development.



The foundation allegedly received money from the ministry before its name had been registered.







