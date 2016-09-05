|
|Monday, September 5 2016
THE National Insurance Board of TT (NIBTT) yesterday advised citizens that amendments to National Insurance rates and the maximum insurable earnings covered, take effect from today. In a statement, the NIBTT said increasing the contribution rate and the maximum insurable earnings will safeguard the National Insurance System, improve fund stability, and ensure it continues to be solvent and viable now and in the future. The increased maximum insurable earnings will result in greater protection for employees in the long-term since a greater proportion of their income will be insured.
Amendments made to the National Insurance Act pursuant to Finance (No. 2) Act, 2016, introduce a new earnings class and contribution table; increases the maximum insurable earnings from $12,000 to $13,600 monthly; increases the contribution rate from 12 to 13.2 percent; introduces new sickness and maternity benefits rates and new basic retirement and invalidity pension rates.
