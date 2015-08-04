A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Home » News » Last minute back to school shopping in south Monday, September 5 2016
Last minute back to school shopping in south

By LAUREL V WILLIAMS Monday, September 5 2016

THE HEAVY downpour in San Fernando yesterday had little effect on parents and guardians, many of whom flocked to the southern city, in a last minute effort to purchase school supplies for the opening of the school term today.

There was a hustle and bustle in the streets as well as stores and shopping centres, as scores of people walked by in search of school supplies.

Gasparillo grandfather Gabriel Clarke, 50, admitted that he had very little time this week to visit San Fernando and so he did so yesterday.

“It was a last minute thing because I did not get time during the past week to come Sando.

They (relatives) already bought most of the school items for the children.

I came here today with my wife and grandchildren.

When the heavy rains started to fall, we were already in the city,” said Clarke while in company with his three-year-old granddaughter, Annalee Babooram. Point Fortin resident Charlene Manning noted that San Fernando had a wider variety of school supplies and so made the journey yesterday.

“In Point (Fortin), you really do not get a wide variety of school stuff.

I already purchased most of the things for school and today I have to get only some books,” Manning told Newsday while on High Street.

Michael Ramcharan, manager of Unique Books and Sports Centre at Mon Chagrin Street, San Fernando, explained that sales have been good.

“For four Sundays before the school term opens, we have been opened from 9 am to 1 pm. Sales are good and parents have to buy more books now because the Ministry (Education) is giving out less to the students.

As you can see, the place is very busy,” Ramcharan added.



