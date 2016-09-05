A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Arrive Alive welcomes traffic points system

by Shane Superville Monday, September 5 2016

ARRIVE Alive Coordinator, Christine Rose, says she is optimistic that the proposed traffic points system to be implemented by the Ministry of Works and Transport, would significantly reduce the number of road fatalities on a yearly basis.

Rose made the remarks during an interview with Newsday yesterday in which, she said, that the move was a “step in the right direction” and called on members of the public to do their part in helping reduce the frequency of traffic accidents and be especially alert with the start of the new school term today.



“I think that it would definitely do a lot to reduce the number of road traffic accidents we see on a yearly basis,” Rose said. “It’s only fair to be able to revoke the license of persons who continue to break the law.”



