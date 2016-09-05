|
Monday, September 5 2016
ARRIVE Alive Coordinator, Christine Rose, says she is optimistic that the proposed traffic points system to be implemented by the Ministry of Works and Transport, would significantly reduce the number of road fatalities on a yearly basis.
Rose made the remarks during an interview with Newsday yesterday in which, she said, that the move was a “step in the right direction” and called on members of the public to do their part in helping reduce the frequency of traffic accidents and be especially alert with the start of the new school term today.
