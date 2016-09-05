A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

spacer
Newsday Logo
spacer
Home » News » Arrive Alive welcomes traffic points system Monday, September 5 2016
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner


Arrive Alive welcomes traffic points system

by Shane Superville Monday, September 5 2016

ARRIVE Alive Coordinator, Christine Rose, says she is optimistic that the proposed traffic points system to be implemented by the Ministry of Works and Transport, would significantly reduce the number of road fatalities on a yearly basis.

Rose made the remarks during an interview with Newsday yesterday in which, she said, that the move was a “step in the right direction” and called on members of the public to do their part in helping reduce the frequency of traffic accidents and be especially alert with the start of the new school term today.

“I think that it would definitely do a lot to reduce the number of road traffic accidents we see on a yearly basis,” Rose said. “It’s only fair to be able to revoke the license of persons who continue to break the law.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Warriors seeking to cement top spot in Group C
 • CERON SUSPENDED
 • Man killed in Arouca
 • Teenaged cyclist Paul heads to Switzerland for training camp
 • Cocoa farmers given assurance of good sales
 • Unidentified body found in Chaguanas

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.081 sek.