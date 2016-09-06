A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Garcia: Challenges, but all schools opened

By Marlene Augustine Tuesday, September 6 2016

THE Education Ministry is boasting that for the first time in “living memory” all schools throughout Trinidad opened their doors for the new academic year.

The claims were made by officials of the Ministry headed by Minister Anthony Garcia at a media briefing held at the Education Towers, St Vincent Street Portof- Spain yesterday at the start of the new school term.

“It is important to state today all our schools, both primary and secondary, have been opened,” Garcia said. “There are some challenges and we will face those challenges as we go along.

But essentially, all our schools are opened and are available for the use by our students and teachers.” Garcia added, “This is something that has not been accomplished not even in living memory. In the past we have had some very serious disruptions associated with the reopening of schools. When schools are opened, and in particular at the beginning of the academic year, there are always major problems.

This is the first time in a very long time that we have not had those major problems.” The Minister paid tribute to the staff at the Ministry of Education who worked “very hard” coordinating efforts, mobilising staff, insisting that everything was done to ensure the work was completed in order to have a smooth and successful opening of the new term.

He also thanked the Education Facilities Company Limited (EFCL), “who worked diligently and tirelessly,” to ensure the institutions opened on time. Meanwhile, Dr Lovell Francis, Minister in the Ministry of Education, said two weeks ago they were faced with an impossible task in getting all the schools ready.

“If I was not assured before that we have a very competent staff at the Ministry of Education and at EFCL, and when situations require it, we can come together to get a massive job done, I am assured now,” Francis said.

“Whatever was required to ensure our children had access to education was done.

We accomplished a ridiculous task during this programme. We built two schools from demolition to foundation to finish in 15 days. We did this because education is important.” He said when he visited New Grant Anglican Primary School, he was not sure if the school could have been completed and was proud to say he was glad to see that it was.

Arnold Piggott, Chairman of EFCL stated they were challenged with 200 projects involving 170 schools and repairs cost a total of $80 million.



